TraceX Labs launches AI-powered cybersecurity services to secure Nigeria’s digital economy

KEY POINTS

TraceX Labs, a global cybersecurity firm, has officially launched its operations in Nigeria to strengthen the country’s digital resilience.

The startup is deploying TraceX Guard, an AI-driven security app designed to detect malware, phishing, and ransomware in real time.

A core feature of the rollout is deepfake detection technology to help organizations identify AI-generated fraudulent images and audio.

Services include 24/7 SOC monitoring and vulnerability assessments for government and private sector institutions.

MAIN STORY

TraceX Labs has entered the Nigerian market to provide a high-tech shield against the rising tide of sophisticated cyber threats. Founded by researchers Santhosh Kumar and Kiran Singh noted for identifying critical vulnerabilities in global products like IBM, the firm is focusing on securing Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

As more Nigerian businesses move to the cloud, the demand for real-time threat detection has surged, creating a landscape that TraceX Labs aims to protect with its specialized AI-powered platforms.

The centerpiece of their offering, TraceX Guard, utilizes behavioral analysis to spot malicious activity on mobile devices, including QR code scams and spyware. Beyond mobile security, the firm is introducing enterprise-grade solutions like URL monitoring and dark web surveillance.

These tools are specifically designed to help Nigerian banks, healthcare providers, and government agencies proactively identify and mitigate data breaches before they can cause widespread operational disruption.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge is the “AI Arms Race” currently occurring within Nigeria’s cyberspace. As local hackers adopt AI to automate phishing and create convincing deepfakes, traditional security measures are becoming obsolete. While TraceX Labs provides the technical “fix” through its detection algorithms, the “Implementation Gap” remains a concern.

Many Nigerian organizations lack the specialized staff to manage these advanced AI co-pilots, meaning the success of this launch will depend on how effectively TraceX can train local teams to move from reactive “firefighting” to proactive threat hunting.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Nigeria represents a key market in Africa’s rapidly expanding digital landscape, and securing its cyber infrastructure is essential for economic growth,” stated TraceX Labs during the launch.

during the launch. “TraceX Guard uses artificial intelligence to identify unusual activity and alert users before potential damage occurs,” the company added.

added. “Securing autonomous systems and AI-driven processes is no longer optional in 2026; it is the new baseline for survival,” noted a Deloitte Nigeria analyst regarding the current threat landscape.

WHAT’S NEXT

TraceX Labs will begin onboarding its first wave of Nigerian corporate clients into its 24/7 Security Operations Center this quarter.

The startup is planning workshops for Nigerian financial institutions to help staff identify AI-generated “voice-cloning” fraud used in unauthorized transfers.

The firm will release a localized “Nigeria Cyber-Risk Index” in June to provide data-driven insights for policy makers.

The TraceX Guard app will be made available for wider public download on the Google Play Store for Nigerian users by next month.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that TraceX Labs is bringing “Military-Grade” AI defense to Nigeria’s doorstep. As cyber-attacks evolve from basic emails to deepfake-driven identity theft, the arrival of a research-focused firm provides a vital layer of protection for Nigeria’s digital sovereignty. For the “Renewed Hope” digital agenda to succeed, the infrastructure must be as secure as it is fast.