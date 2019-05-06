Top Skills Employers Are Looking For in 2019

Every now and then, you need to retreat and upgrade your resume with relevant skills needed to make you work smarter, achieve more and forge ahead in your career.

When talking about job skills, we should be aware that they are divided into two groups: soft skills and hard skills. Soft skills are the types of abilities that can’t be proven with a certificate or degree. And because they can’t be automated. They are increasingly in demand and take time and more effort to be noticed by others. Soft skills have to be honed repeatedly over time for them to become mastered. They include skills like: collaboration, creativity, negotiation, time and risk management, etc.

Hard skills, on the other hand, are quite different and more rigorous than soft skills. They have to be learned as a course, practiced and certified through a test or examination process. Unlike soft skills, hard skills have to be backed up by certification, while soft skills would be realized over time. The similarities they both have is that they both require action and time to be perfected.

In 2019, employers are hoping to see their employees improve on some soft skills and also train on some hard skills, to ensure that they become better at their tasks and achieve goals on time and without limitations.

Some of The Soft Skills Are:

#1: Creativity: This is perhaps one of the skills that would remain relevant for growth in any business. There is a problem to solve and that’s why there is a business. Therefore employers need employees that are able to think outside the box to solve problems in a creative manner.

#2: Time Management: The world is evolving fast and in business, there is a need to catch up with the trends that pertain to your industry in order to keep your customers closer. Therefore, employers need employees that can use their time effectively and productively to achieve more goals within a short period of time.

#3: Adaptability: Constant change is the new norm. Based on the daily changes in technology, innovation, and world business policies, employers need to be sure that their employees can adapt to the trends and would consistently stay abreast of things for easy adaptation.

Some of The Hard Skills Are:

#1: Data and Analytical Reasoning: Every business needs information about their clients and/or customers in order to serve them better. This is why employers are looking for people who can read and analyze data and make profitable decisions from it.

#2: Digital Marketing: Now that everything is done online, including sending and receiving money, employers need digital marketers that understand the digital space, trends, and data and also use data to develop content that resonates with the target audience and the business objectives.

#3: People Management: The world has moved on from rigid business policies that promote a “command-and-control” model, to flexible and empowering policies that promote creativity, productivity, staff work fulfillment, and overall growth. Which is why employers need professionals that can coach and lead the people that work with them for the overall success of the organization.

These are just a few of the many skills employers are seeking for in 2019, and if you already have one of these skills, then lucky you!