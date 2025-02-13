Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 13th February 2025

Good morning, Nigeria! Here’s a summary of the most important news making headlines today, Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Nigeria Ready to Lead in Artificial Intelligence – President Tinubu President Bola Tinubu has announced that his administration is fully prepared to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technology to boost Nigeria’s economy.

During a discussion in Paris, France, with Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, the President emphasized that this partnership aims to expand Nigeria’s digital infrastructure, train the workforce in essential tech skills, promote AI-driven research, and encourage cloud computing adoption.

The President also highlighted Nigeria’s growing achievements in AI and reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting innovation. He assured that the collaboration with Google will help diversify the economy and push the country further into the digital age.

Power Outage in Nigeria Explained: ‘It Was a Grid Disturbance, Not a Collapse’ Many Nigerians were left in darkness on Wednesday after experiencing sudden power outages. However, officials have clarified that this was due to a “grid disturbance” rather than a total grid collapse.

Following the blackout, social media was flooded with concerns about a possible grid failure. In response, the operators of the National Grid released a statement on X (formerly Twitter), urging people to avoid misinformation.

Later, in a more detailed statement, they explained that some parts of the country were affected by technical issues in the grid but reassured Nigerians that the situation was under control.

During a plenary session, lawmaker Hon. Donald Ojogo raised the issue, stating that Abati’s comments had ridiculed the House, especially regarding discussions about the creation of new states in Nigeria.

Ojogo clarified that the Deputy Speaker’s announcement about new states was merely procedural and not an official approval. He accused Abati of sensationalizing the issue and insisted that an apology was necessary.

NLC Threatens Nationwide Shutdown of Telecom Services Over 50% Tariff Increase The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has strongly opposed the recent 50% increase in telecom tariffs by network providers and has vowed to take action if the hike is not reversed.

Despite an agreement between the Federal Government, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and telecom companies, providers have gone ahead with the increase. In response, the NLC has given a deadline of March 1 for telecom operators to revert to old prices or face a nationwide shutdown of their services.

The NLC has also urged Nigerians to join the protest by boycotting MTN, Airtel, and Glo services daily from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, starting Thursday, February 13, 2025. Additionally, they have called for a suspension of data purchases from these companies and mass mobilization to resist the price hike.

PDP Confirms Udeh-Okoye as National Secretary The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially recognized Sunday Udeh-Okoye as its substantive National Secretary.

In a statement, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, explained that the decision follows a Court of Appeal ruling. The party has since notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies to formalize Udeh-Okoye’s appointment.

The PDP leadership also commended its members for their unity and commitment to upholding democratic principles.

House of Representatives Advances Controversial Tax Reform Bills The House of Representatives has passed a set of controversial tax reform bills for a second reading, following intense debates among lawmakers.

Originally submitted by President Tinubu last year, four separate tax reform bills were merged into a single document before deliberations began. House Leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbere led the debate, emphasizing the urgent need to modernize Nigeria’s outdated tax system.

According to Ihonvbere, the reforms will streamline taxation, reduce the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) tax, eliminate VAT on essential goods like food, healthcare, and education, and offer incentives for low-income workers. He also acknowledged input from the Nigerian Governors’ Forum in refining the tax-sharing formula.

Presidency Accuses ‘Obidients’ of Spreading Misinformation The Presidency has accused supporters of Peter Obi, popularly known as ‘Obidients,’ of deliberately spreading false narratives against the government on social media.

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, stated that these misleading narratives are negatively influencing mainstream journalism. In an interview with News Central, Bwala urged legacy media to limit the impact of Obidient supporters in their reporting.

He also defended his decision to leave the PDP for the APC, dismissing criticisms from Obidients who question his political choices.

Abia PDP Insists on Suspension of Wabara, Challenges National Leadership The Abia State chapter of the PDP has stood by its decision to suspend Senator Adolphus Wabara, the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), despite opposition from the party’s national leadership.

Abia PDP Chairman, Abraham Amah, argued that the state chapter followed due process in suspending Wabara. He dismissed the statement by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, which declared the suspension null and void.

Amah warned that the state chapter is prepared to take legal action if necessary, insisting that Wabara’s position as BoT Chairman does not exempt him from disciplinary measures.

Copa del Rey Semi-Finals: Real Madrid Avoids Barcelona Clash The draw for the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey has been announced, and Real Madrid will not be facing their longtime rivals, FC Barcelona, at this stage.

Instead, Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid in one of the highly anticipated matches, while Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad.

The first leg of the semi-finals is set for February 26, with the return leg scheduled for early March. Barcelona remains the most successful club in the competition’s history, having won the trophy 31 times, while Real Madrid’s last triumph was in 2021.

Tuface Deletes Love Declaration to Edo Lawmaker Natasha Osawaru Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface or 2Baba, has deleted a social media post where he professed love to Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

Tuface had earlier shared a photo of the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, referring to her as “his world” and asking Nigerians to convince her to marry him.

This declaration came shortly after his divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia, sparking mixed reactions online. However, after receiving backlash from fans and critics, the singer deleted the post.

That’s all for today’s top news stories in Nigeria. Stay informed with more updates from Bizwatch Nigeria.