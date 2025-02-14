Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Friday, 14th February 2025

Good morning, Nigeria! Welcome to Bizwatch Nigeria’s daily roundup of the top newspaper headlines making waves today, Friday, 14th February 2025. Here are the most important stories you need to know:

1. Tinubu Approves Hiring of 50 Doctors and 100 Nurses to Improve Inmate Healthcare

In a significant move to enhance healthcare for inmates, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the hiring of 50 doctors and 100 nurses for correctional centers nationwide.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, also announced that medical doctors serving in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will now be deployed to correctional facilities during their service year to help address healthcare shortages. Additionally, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) will extend the service of existing medical personnel beyond retirement age to ensure continued medical support.

Furthermore, the Minister revealed that the renovation of Kuje Correctional Centre has been completed, transforming it into a modern facility with better conditions for inmates.

2. Canada Denies Visa to Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff; NSA Ribadu Reacts Strongly

General Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, has disclosed that the Canadian Embassy denied him and other top military officials visas. He described the decision as both embarrassing and disappointing.

During a lecture at the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) in Abuja, National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu criticized Canada’s actions, calling them disrespectful. He further stated, “They can go to hell,” emphasizing the need for Nigeria to strengthen its institutions and reduce reliance on foreign nations.

3. Federal Government Suspends New Private University Registrations for One Year

The Federal Government has put a hold on the approval of new private universities for at least one year. The decision, announced by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, is aimed at ensuring existing private universities maintain high educational standards before allowing new ones to be established.

Currently, Nigeria has 149 private universities, yet they account for less than 10% of student admissions annually. The suspension may be extended if necessary, based on government assessments.

4. Senate and House of Representatives Approve ₦54.99 Trillion Budget for 2025

Nigeria’s lawmakers have passed the 2025 Appropriation Bill, approving a total expenditure of ₦54.99 trillion for the year. Here’s how the budget is allocated:

Statutory Transfers: ₦3.65 trillion

Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure: ₦13.64 trillion

Capital Expenditure: ₦23.96 trillion

Debt Servicing: ₦14.32 trillion

Fiscal Deficit: ₦13.08 trillion

Deficit-to-GDP Ratio: 1.52%

5. DSS Boss Advocates for Communities to Carry Weapons to Combat Insecurity

Oluwatosin Ajayi, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), has suggested that local communities should be allowed to carry certain weapons for self-defense.

Speaking in Abuja, he explained that security agencies like the police, army, and DSS cannot be everywhere at all times, so empowering communities with firearms—under regulated conditions—would help them protect themselves against criminal activities.

6. Babachir Lawal: “I Will Work With El-Rufai to Stop Tinubu from Winning 2027 Election”

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has strongly criticized President Tinubu’s economic policies, claiming they have caused immense hardship in Northern Nigeria.

In an interview with Punch, Lawal expressed disappointment over Tinubu’s governance and hinted at a potential political alliance with former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to prevent Tinubu from winning re-election in 2027.

7. Clash Between Police and Air Force Personnel Over Drug Suspect in Delta State

A tense confrontation occurred at a checkpoint in Jeddo, Delta State, between officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Air Force over the custody of a suspected drug dealer.

According to Delta State Police spokesperson, SP Edafe Bright, the police had arrested an individual in possession of codeine, Indian hemp, and Canadian loud. However, Air Force officers, allegedly familiar with the suspect, intervened and demanded his release. The situation escalated but was eventually brought under control. Authorities have assured the public that measures are in place to prevent such incidents in the future.

8. Police Deny Reports of 3,907 Missing Firearms

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed claims that 3,907 firearms have gone missing from its armory.

In a statement, police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi explained that the figures were based on a 2019 audit, conducted before the current Inspector-General of Police (IGP) assumed office. He clarified that many of these firearms were issued to officers for operational duties and had since been accounted for.

The police assured Nigerians that they are actively working to recover any missing arms and improve accountability within the force.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a stern warning to commercial banks against imposing withdrawal limits lower than ₦20,000 per transaction at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

According to the CBN, customers should be able to withdraw up to ₦20,000 per transaction at ATMs, even if using machines operated by banks other than their own. The bank has threatened to sanction any financial institution found violating this directive.

Customers experiencing lower withdrawal limits despite having sufficient funds in their accounts are encouraged to report such cases to the CBN for immediate action.

10. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Says Husband Would Still Be Alive If He Listened to Her

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the widow of former Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has revealed that her husband might still be alive if he had followed her advice.

Speaking in an interview, she claimed that her late husband ignored her recommendations and instead relied on spiritual healers and religious leaders when battling prostate cancer. He passed away on 27th December 2023.

She also criticized the current administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, calling it “rudderless,” and stated that only those benefiting from President Tinubu’s government would praise its policies.

That wraps up today's top headlines in Nigeria.