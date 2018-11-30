Top 7 Reasons The Rich Keep Getting Richer … And How You Too Can Join The Club!

Have you noticed that the richest people always seem to be getting richer? Don’t get jealous. Emulate them, instead.

How do the rich get richer? They don’t fall for get-rich-quick schemes, rather they take their time to build up their business, passive income portfolio, and other money-making ventures around them. It is only foolish when you observe right from a corner and become jealous of them.

After reading this post, I would love you to make a resolution to become one of them and have the same mindset as the rich people. Forget what others would say to discourage you, it is up to you to make success for yourself.

Here is a look at the Top 7 – and not so surprising – ways that the rich keep getting richer. And how you too can join the Club.

#1: The Rich Are Obsessed With Success

The average person believes obsession is a bad word. The truth is wealthy people have a healthy obsession with getting what they want, which includes money.

Materialism is only part of their motivation; the strongest for most is the freedom to do what they want when they want. They see business and life as a game, and it’s a game they love to win. This is the reason millionaires still go to work every day chasing success. Winners love to win, and the elation they experience after victory never gets old.

The rich are masters at getting what they want, and their number one objective is building a substantial net worth so they can shift their focus to higher-level pursuits, such as personal fulfillment, freedom and philanthropy.

On a scale of 1-7, 7 being strongest, how strong is your desire to succeed?

#2: The Rich Focus on Investments and Money Making Activities

The masses spend a substantial amount of time entertaining themselves in a variety of activities like searching for celebrity gossips and all. They live in a state of consciousness where effort is minimal and pleasure is king.

Rich people focus the majority of their attention on money making activities they enjoy. Many successful young people across the world have discovered several online and technology-driven ways of making money.

While their mates are busy looking for the latest celebrity to troll on Instagram or the latest gossips to comment on, they are building wealth day by day. The wealthy are famous for saying the best thing about being rich is you never have to do anything you don’t want to do, and this includes how they earn money.

#3: The Rich Create Long-term Value That Pays Dividends

You need to build businesses that will pay you long-term dividends into the future. In some types of business, such as Affiliate Marketing, you will need to put in little effort in the beginning before you start yielding so much profit at the end. That is the beauty of becoming an Affiliate Marketer as a young person. Therefore, if you are broke and need money, you will need to find an add-on business that will generate residual revenue for you and don’t require starting from scratch each month.

#4: The rich Set Up multiple Income Streams… and Work Hard

The average person believes that the rich work all the time. They do. The difference is they find a profitable business and follow their passion. Then they work harder than anyone else does. They’ll tell you they don’t feel like it is work because they’re doing what they love and getting paid for it — and very well at that!

The average person’s mentality equates making money with working hard, whether physically or mentally.

#5: The Rich Invest in Quality Networking:

The wealthy invariably cultivate a quality network of friends, colleagues and acquaintances. Oftentimes, you are a product of who you know – or who knows you! It is not for nothing that you find wealthy people belonging to exclusive and high profile social clubs and organizations, where they share business ideas with like minds and also get to meet people who collectively form the social and business networks that enable them get ahead in life.

#6: The Rich Have a Passion For What They Do

As Confucius said, “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life”.

One of the key drivers of success in any endeavor is passion. You are more likely to be successful – and wealthy – if you have a passion for what you do

#7: The Rich Are Financially Literate

One of the key attributes of the wealthy is their ability to manage their money well – and that comes from being financially literate. They understand the language of money.

For those who manage businesses, they understand the inter-relationships between revenue, direct cost, margins, profit, depreciation, taxation and so on. You absolutely cannot run a business successfully, if you do not at least have some level of financial literacy.

Similarly, High Networth Individuals (HNIs), who are not necessarily businessmen, understand a lot about different investment options and other ways to grow their wealth.