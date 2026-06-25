Top 7 NGX insurance stocks to watch in the second half of 2026

By Boluwatife Oshadiya June 25, 2026

KEY POINTS

The NGX Insurance Index has swung from a 6.20% year-to-date gain at end-May to a 3.16% loss as of June 22, masking wide performance gaps across the 22 listed firms

Seven insurance companies recorded year-to-date gains while 13 traded below their opening prices — creating distinct momentum, value and contrarian opportunities

Custodian Investment leads all categories with a 58% earnings CAGR and a P/E of just 6.75 times despite an 88.95% share-price rally

AIICO Insurance is the standout contrarian pick, with rising quarterly profits even as its stock fell 10% in June alone

The sector is racing toward a July 31, 2026 recapitalisation deadline under NIIRA 2025, and post-deadline consolidation could reshape competitive dynamics

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s listed insurance sector has rarely divided investor opinion this sharply. Going into the second half of 2026, the 22 insurance stocks on the Nigerian Exchange are telling three entirely different stories at the same time — and knowing which story applies to each company is the difference between opportunity and a costly misread.

Some stocks have maintained strong price momentum, driven by earnings that justify the rally. Others trade at sharp discounts to their book value and earnings power, offering what analysts call classic value entry points. A third group has seen its share price fall despite reporting improving profits — the classic contrarian setup, where the market appears to be punishing stocks that do not yet deserve the punishment.

This divergence comes against a backdrop that is anything but stable. On Monday, June 22, 2026, the broader Nigerian equities market bounced back hard, adding N1.52 trillion in market capitalisation. Tier-one banking stocks led the charge, with FirstHoldCo and GTCO each hitting the maximum 10% daily gain. The rebound ended a six-session losing streak that had wiped more than N5 trillion from investors’ wealth. The NGX All-Share Index rose 0.97% to close at 238,219.19 points, taking total market capitalisation to N152.79 trillion.

The insurance sector, however, has had a choppier ride. The NGX Insurance Index ended the first quarter with a year-to-date gain of 3.54%. By the end of April, it had slipped to a 0.24% loss, recovered to a 6.20% gain by the end of May, and then reversed into a 3.16% year-to-date loss as of June 22. That volatility is not random — it reflects genuine uncertainty about which companies are well-positioned for H2 and which are not.

Of the 22 listed insurance firms reviewed by BizWatch Nigeria, seven recorded year-to-date gains, two were unchanged, and 13 were trading below their opening prices for the year. These differences are wide enough to warrant a stock-by-stock breakdown — because in a sector as uneven as this one, the index number tells you almost nothing useful.

THE ISSUES

Understanding Momentum, Value and Contrarian Stocks — And Why They Matter Now

Before breaking down the picks, it is worth anchoring the framework. These three categories are not just jargon — they describe fundamentally different investment theses, each with a different risk profile and time horizon.

Momentum stocks are shares that are already rising and continue to attract buyers who expect the upward trend to continue. The core risk is that momentum can reverse sharply, especially if earnings disappoint or the market mood shifts. Momentum investing rewards speed but punishes late entry.

Value stocks are shares trading at relatively low prices compared with measures such as earnings, sales or book value. The investor buys cheapness and bets that the market will eventually recognise the gap between price and worth. The risk is that cheap stocks can stay cheap — or get cheaper — if there is no catalyst to close the gap.

Contrarian stocks are shares that have fallen or are out of favour, even though their underlying businesses may still have recovery potential. Investors buy them because they believe the market has overreacted. The risk is asymmetric: if the investor is right, the upside can be significant; if the market is pricing in a real deterioration, the contrarian buyer absorbs that loss.

In the current insurance sector environment, all three archetypes are present — often within the same company. Custodian Investment, for instance, qualifies as both a momentum and a value pick, a rare combination that warrants the attention it is getting.

The backdrop that ties all of this together is the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, signed by President Bola Tinubu on July 31, 2025. The law raised minimum capital requirements sharply — to N10 billion for life insurers, N15 billion for non-life firms, N25 billion for composite operators, and N35 billion for reinsurers — and set a hard deadline of July 31, 2026 for full compliance. Industry estimates suggest a combined capital shortfall of about N132.5 billion across the sector, triggering an industry-wide scramble through rights issues, private placements and, in some cases, merger negotiations.

This structural backdrop is important context for every stock discussed below. Companies that enter H2 with strong capital positions, clean balance sheets and credible recapitalisation strategies are in a fundamentally different position from those racing to close gaps. Post-deadline consolidation — analysts project the number of active operators could shrink from 58 to between 25 and 30 — will likely redistribute business flows toward the stronger survivors, making the quality of each company’s capital position as important as its share-price trajectory.

THE 7 PICKS

MOMENTUM PICKS

1.

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT — STRONGEST MOMENTUM PICK

Custodian Investment is the clearest momentum story in the insurance sector going into H2 2026. The stock has gained 88.95% year-to-date to trade at N81.25, putting it at 90.33% of its 52-week high — a level that confirms active buying interest without the stock being stretched into purely speculative territory.

YTD Gain 88.95% to N81.25 52-Week High Position 90.33% of 52-week high Trailing P/E 6.75x Return on Equity 40.50% After-Tax Profit (2025) N65.84 billion (58% CAGR from 2021) Q1 2026 Annualised PAT N71.4 billion Price-to-Book 1.75x RSI 19.88 (heavily oversold)

What separates Custodian from a pure momentum trade is the earnings backing. After-tax profit has grown at a 58% compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2025, reaching N65.84 billion. Q1 2026 annualises at N71.4 billion, suggesting the growth trajectory has not reversed. First-quarter 2026 data from Simply Wall St confirms earnings per share of N2.65, up from N1.81 in Q1 2025, with net income rising 46% year-on-year and revenue up 35%.

At 6.75 times trailing earnings and a return on equity of 40.50%, Custodian’s valuation remains reasonable for what the business is delivering. Its price-to-book of 1.75 times carries a premium over book value, but that premium is justified by the quality of returns the company generates on that equity.

The near-term caution is the RSI reading of 19.88 — one of the most oversold readings in the entire sector. This tells us the stock has been sold heavily in recent weeks, and the path higher in H2 may not be smooth. Investors holding from lower levels should prepare for volatility. Those looking to enter should note that the oversold reading may itself represent a tactical opportunity if the underlying earnings trajectory holds.

2.

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK HOLDINGS — MOST BALANCED MOMENTUM PICK

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings (CHI) presents the most balanced of the three momentum picks for H2 2026. At N6.70, the stock trades at 74% of its 52-week high of N9.08 — a position that suggests there is still meaningful upside before it reaches recent peak territory, unlike stocks already trading near the top of their range.

YTD Gain 54.4% (7.2% in June alone) Current Price N6.70 52-Week High N9.08 (trading at 74% of high) After-Tax Profit (2024 Peak) N22.63 billion After-Tax Profit (2025) N8.44 billion (normalised) Q1 2026 Annualised PAT ~N9.4 billion Return on Equity 21.90% RSI 45.75 (neutral-to-moderate)

The stock’s 54.4% year-to-date gain is notable, with 7.2% of that coming in June alone — a signal that buying interest has not simply faded even as other insurance stocks corrected. The RSI of 45.75 indicates softer buying pressure than some of its peers, which actually works in its favour: it is not technically overbought, meaning a continuation of the trend faces fewer technical headwinds.

The earnings story is slightly more nuanced. After-tax profit peaked at N22.63 billion in 2024 before normalising to N8.44 billion in 2025. Q1 2026 annualises at roughly N9.4 billion, suggesting a modest stabilisation rather than a sharp reversal. The best of the earnings growth cycle at CHI may already be priced in — but a return on equity of 21.90% reflects a business with disciplined capital allocation, which provides a floor for the valuation.

For H2 2026, CHI’s main risk is that earnings normalisation limits the narrative for fresh buyers. For existing holders, the stock’s positioning below its 52-week high and its still-intact year-to-date gain make it worth monitoring rather than exiting.

VALUE PICKS

3.

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT — THE RARE DUAL PICK (MOMENTUM + VALUE)

It is unusual to list the same company twice in a listicle of this kind — but Custodian Investment’s financials warrant it. Even after an 88.95% share-price rally, the stock remains a credible value selection. This is a direct consequence of the pace at which its earnings have grown: the share price has run far, but the profits have run faster.

At 6.75 times trailing earnings and a return on equity of 40.50%, Custodian is priced at a meaningful discount to the broader Nigerian market (which trades at roughly 20 times earnings) and only modestly above the average trailing P/E of around 9 times for the insurance sector. Simply Wall St data confirms a trailing P/E of 7.6 times following recent price movements, still below the sector average.

The price-to-book of 1.75 times is a premium, but it is a premium earned through consistent, high-quality returns. A company generating 40.50% ROE deserves to trade above book value — the question is how far above.

The RSI of 19.88 remains the most important near-term signal. Its position as one of the most oversold readings in the sector suggests that recent selling has been disproportionate relative to the business fundamentals. For patient investors with a H2 horizon, the fundamentals remain intact, and the oversold reading may represent an attractive re-entry level. For existing holders, there is no fundamental reason to exit.

4.

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE — CLEAREST VALUE PICK, CLEANEST TURNAROUND

Mutual Benefits Assurance is one of the most compelling value arguments in the entire sector. Its valuation metrics sit at levels that, in isolation, would raise questions about the business quality — but the underlying earnings history explains why those multiples exist, and why they may not last.

Price-to-Earnings 3.72x Price-to-Book 1.02x (near par) Price-to-Sales 0.86x After-Tax Profit (2021) N5.43 billion loss After-Tax Profit (2025) N20.88 billion (four-year turnaround) Q1 2026 Annualised PAT N16.09 billion YTD Gain 23.9% June Performance -13% RSI 34.34 Recapitalisation (March 2026) N65.64 billion capital — above N25 billion composite threshold

The stock trades at 3.72 times earnings, 1.02 times book value and 0.86 times sales. For a company that grew after-tax profit from a N5.43 billion loss in 2021 to N20.88 billion in 2025 — a four-year turnaround that is still running — those numbers represent a clear discount to business reality.

Q1 2026 annualises at N16.09 billion, suggesting mild normalisation from the 2025 peak rather than a structural reversal. The normalisation is not alarming; it is the kind of earnings plateau that often follows a sharp recovery cycle.

Critically, Mutual Benefits is well-positioned on the recapitalisation front. Data from the Insurance Recapitalisation Watch published in March 2026 showed the company sitting at N65.64 billion in capital — comfortably above the N25 billion composite insurer threshold under NIIRA 2025. This eliminates one of the major H2 risk factors for the stock.

The stock gained 23.9% year-to-date but lost 13% in June, leaving its RSI at 34.34 — close to technically oversold territory. For value investors, that June pullback may represent a reasonable entry point before the market revisits what the company is actually earning.

5.

LINKAGE ASSURANCE — CHEAPEST ON PAPER, HIGHEST RISK VALUE PICK

Linkage Assurance offers the lowest headline valuation in the sector, but it is the pick that comes with the most caveats attached. Investors considering this stock need to understand exactly what they are buying — and what they are not.

Price-to-Earnings 3.21x (sector’s lowest) Price-to-Book 0.54x (steep discount to book) Return on Equity 17.90% YTD Performance -15.7% June Performance -9% 52-Week High Position 51% of 52-week high RSI 36.32 Q1 2026 PAT N6.25 billion Recapitalisation surplus (2025 data) N27.08 billion above N15 billion non-life threshold

At 3.21 times earnings and 0.54 times book value, Linkage trades at a steep discount to intrinsic measures. For a company generating 17.90% return on equity, that discount looks anomalous — book value should trade at a premium when the business earns above the cost of equity, not a 46% discount below it.

The stock has lost 15.7% year-to-date and a further 9% in June. It now trades at just 51% of its 52-week high, with an RSI of 36.32 that is approaching oversold territory. This is not a stock the market has been kind to in H1.

The central risk is earnings quality. Linkage books losses from core underwriting and relies heavily on investment income — a structural dependency that makes profits look better than the operational franchise actually is. The Q1 2026 PAT of N6.25 billion looks exceptional relative to the size of the business, but it appears to reflect investment gains rather than structural underwriting improvement.

On the recapitalisation front, data from early 2026 showed Linkage pursuing a N16.3 billion rights issue. Its reported capital surplus of N27.08 billion above the N15 billion non-life minimum suggests the capital position is manageable, though the rights issue execution is a watch point.

The value case exists. The risk is that cheap valuations on fragile earnings foundations stay cheap — or deteriorate further if investment income normalises. H2 2026 earnings quality, particularly the core underwriting line, will determine whether Linkage’s discount is a value opportunity or a value trap.

CONTRARIAN PICKS

6.

AIICO INSURANCE — STRONGEST CONTRARIAN PICK

AIICO Insurance is the most compelling contrarian argument in the NGX insurance sector going into the second half of 2026. The gap between what the business is doing and what the share price is doing is the widest of any company in this list — and that gap is precisely where contrarian value lives.

YTD Gain 6.86% June Performance -10% 52-Week High Position 78% below 52-week high (heavily discounted) RSI 32.21 (approaching oversold) Trailing EPS N0.50 Trailing P/E 8.10x Return on Equity 20.70% Q1 2026 Net Income N5.12 billion (up 14% year-on-year) Q1 2026 EPS N0.14 (up from N0.12 in Q1 2025) Shareholders’ Funds (2024) N94.31 billion (above N25 billion composite threshold) Dividend Paid (2026) N0.12 per share (71% higher than prior year)

The stock gained 6.86% year-to-date but lost 10% in June alone, leaving it trading 78% below its 52-week high. Its RSI of 32.21 confirms intense selling pressure. And yet the business keeps delivering.

AIICO’s Q1 2026 results, reported by Simply Wall St, showed net income of N5.12 billion — up 14% year-on-year. Earnings per share rose to N0.14 from N0.12 in Q1 2025. For the full year 2025, EPS was N0.48, up from N0.41 the prior year, on revenue of N168.3 billion — a 36% increase. The company also raised its dividend by 71% to N0.12 per share, paid in June 2026, a signal that management is sufficiently confident in the earnings trajectory to increase capital returns to shareholders.

The recapitalisation position is the most secure in the sector. AIICO holds N94.31 billion in shareholders’ funds — nearly four times the N25 billion composite insurer threshold under NIIRA 2025. This eliminates regulatory risk as a downside scenario for the stock.

The combination of rising profits, rising dividends, strong capital adequacy and a sharply falling share price is the textbook contrarian setup. The market appears to be ignoring the operational improvement and pricing the stock as if the business is deteriorating. The quarterly numbers say otherwise.

“AIICO Insurance Plc delivered a resilient performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, marked by a significant turnaround in underwriting results and a solid boost from investment activities. The Group recorded substantial improvement in insurance service results, supported by disciplined underwriting, enhanced risk selection, and effective reinsurance programs.” — Qudus Adebara, Analyst, Simply Wall St, commenting on AIICO’s nine-month 2025 results

For H2 2026, the question is whether the gap between improving earnings and the falling share price closes. If it does, AIICO could deliver among the strongest returns in the sector. If it does not — if there is a fundamental reason the market knows that the quarterly earnings do not capture — the contrarian buyer absorbs that risk.

7.

VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE — MOST COMPELLING EARNINGS GROWTH AMONG CONTRARIAN PICKS

Veritas Kapital Assurance tells the second contrarian story, and in some respects the most interesting one. The stock has fallen harder than AIICO, yet the underlying earnings growth trajectory is arguably more dramatic.

YTD Performance -15.8% June Performance -13% 52-Week High Position 47% below 52-week high RSI 37.14 (weak sentiment) After-Tax Profit CAGR (2021-2025) 65% compound annual growth Q1 2026 PAT N1.53 billion (annualises to ~N6.1 billion) Trailing P/E 5.65x Return on Equity 21.80% Capital buffer above N15bn threshold (Jan 2026) N0.79 billion (modest surplus) Recapitalisation route N15 billion private placement (sole operator choosing this route)

The stock has declined 15.8% year-to-date and 13% in June, trading 47% below its 52-week high. Its RSI of 37.14 reflects weak and deteriorating market sentiment. On surface metrics alone, Veritas Kapital looks like a stock to avoid.

But the fundamentals tell a different story. The company has grown after-tax profit at a 65% compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2025 — the most compelling earnings CAGR among all the contrarian picks in this review, and among the strongest in the entire sector. Q1 2026 PAT of N1.53 billion annualises to roughly N6.1 billion, suggesting the trajectory is holding rather than reversing.

At 5.65 times earnings and a return on equity of 21.80%, the market is attaching a very low multiple to a business with an impressive recent earnings record. That disconnect is the contrarian argument in a nutshell.

The recapitalisation picture is tighter than AIICO’s. Data from the Insurance Recapitalisation Watch in January 2026 showed Veritas Kapital holding only N0.79 billion above the N15 billion non-life minimum — a razor-thin buffer. The company opted for a private placement of N15 billion, the only operator among nine active recapitalisation programmes to choose that route over a rights issue. Private placements offer speed and placement certainty but a narrower investor base. Whether the placement is successfully closed ahead of the July 31 deadline is a key watch point for H2.

For H2 2026, the recapitalisation execution risk is the primary variable. If Veritas Kapital closes its private placement cleanly and the earnings trajectory holds, the 65% earnings CAGR story becomes available to the market at a 5.65 times P/E. If the capital raise stumbles, the discount could widen rather than narrow.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

On the reform environment shaping all of these stocks:

“A more positive outcome could emerge if recapitalisation leads to consolidation and higher insurance penetration. Insurance penetration in Nigeria remains below one per cent of GDP. Stronger insurers could underwrite larger risks in energy, transport, agriculture, and housing, boosting premiums and profitability. If this occurs, insurance stocks could outperform the broader market over the long term.” — Analysts at CardinalStone Research

On the recapitalisation deadline:

“The July 31 deadline is sacrosanct. We have made it clear that no insurance company will be allowed to fail. We are engaging weaker firms and supporting them through restructuring, mergers or acquisitions to ensure continuity.” — Mr. Segun Omosehin, Commissioner for Insurance, NAICOM

On what the reforms mean for stock selection:

“Stick with strong insurance companies and avoid moribund ones.” — Analysts at Afrinvest, commenting shortly after NIIRA 2025 was signed into law in August 2025

On the broader opportunity the recapitalisation creates:

“The scale of our economic ambition requires insurers that can sign off on billion-dollar risks without running to foreign reinsurers for every kobo. The N132.5 billion gap is the price we must pay for local capacity. If we don’t pay it now, we will keep losing billions in premium flights to London and Dubai.” — An investment banker, speaking to Brand Communicator on the recapitalisation push

On AIICO’s operational performance:

“AIICO Insurance Plc delivered a resilient performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, marked by a significant turnaround in underwriting results and a solid boost from investment activities.” — Qudus Adebara, Analyst, Simply Wall St

On post-deadline industry structure:

“By the end of 2026, recapitalisation will have reshaped the competitive landscape. Insurers that emerge successful will be better equipped to absorb shocks, support national economic activities and partner meaningfully in high-value sectors.” — Idu Okeahialam, Group Managing Director, Royal Exchange Plc

On investor sentiment and business redistribution:

“Trust is the currency of insurance. If an underwriter cannot prove they will be here after July 2026, we cannot place our clients’ risks with them. We are already seeing business redistribute itself toward the large-cap players who have demonstrated resilience.” — A veteran insurance broker in Lagos, quoted by Brand Communicator

WHAT’S NEXT

July 31, 2026: NAICOM’s hard recapitalisation deadline. Operators that fail to meet minimum capital thresholds face the prospect of deregistration. NAICOM Commissioner Omosehin has confirmed no extension will be granted. The deadline’s resolution is the single most important catalyst for sector re-rating in H2.

Q2 2026 Earnings Season (from third week of July): Second-quarter results will be the next major data point for each of the stocks in this review. Analysts expect Q2 numbers to either confirm or challenge the H1 fundamentals that underpin the picks above. For contrarian stocks like AIICO and Veritas Kapital, a second consecutive quarter of earnings improvement would significantly strengthen the investment case.

Veritas Kapital’s Private Placement: As the sector’s sole operator pursuing a private placement rather than a rights issue for its N15 billion recapitalisation, the progress and outcome of this transaction is a key watch point before the July 31 deadline.

Industry consolidation M&A: With 12 insurance companies reportedly still motionless on recapitalisation as of April 2026, and NAICOM actively facilitating mergers for struggling firms, H2 will likely see the announcement of merger and acquisition deals that could redistribute premium flows and benefit well-capitalised operators including those on this list.

NGX Insurance Index rebound: Analysts at CardinalStone Research project total sectoral gains of between 30 and 60 percent by end-2026, contingent on insurers meeting regulatory requirements and investor confidence holding. That range is wide enough to accommodate very different outcomes for individual stocks.

THE H2 PICTURE AT A GLANCE

Stock Category Key H2 Thesis Custodian Investment Momentum + Value Strongest earnings CAGR (58%) and ROE (40.5%) in the sector; oversold RSI may represent re-entry window Consolidated Hallmark Momentum 54.4% YTD gain with RSI at 45 — not overbought; ROE of 21.9% provides valuation floor Mutual Benefits Assurance Value Cleanest turnaround story: from N5.43bn loss in 2021 to N20.88bn profit in 2025; trades at 3.72x earnings Linkage Assurance Value (High Risk) Sector’s lowest P/E at 3.21x but earnings depend on investment income rather than underwriting — quality risk AIICO Insurance Contrarian Profits rising (+14% Q1 YoY), dividends up 71%, yet stock fell 10% in June — clearest earnings-vs-price gap Veritas Kapital Contrarian 65% earnings CAGR 2021-2025; trades at 5.65x earnings; private placement execution is the key H2 risk

Stocks That May Struggle to Maintain H1 Positions

Not every insurance stock on the NGX belongs in a H2 watchlist. A selection of stocks recorded strong first-half price movements that their fundamentals do not support — and the risk of a correction in H2 is material for each of them.

Fortis recorded the sector’s biggest H1 gain but remained loss-making. Regulatory data from early 2026 also showed the company carrying negative capital — a significant compliance risk ahead of the July 31 deadline.

International Energy Insurance delivered strong momentum but traded at a relatively high earnings multiple compared with its profitability. The premium attached to the stock leaves it vulnerable to earnings disappointment.

Sovereign Trust Insurance fell sharply, but its price-to-earnings ratio remained extremely high because its earnings per share were very low. A low share price is not the same as a value stock.

Lasaco and Guinea Insurance were both loss-making through the periods reviewed. Their low prices alone do not make them strong value or contrarian stocks — they make them high-risk speculative positions. Both are also among the insurers still racing to close capital gaps ahead of the July 31 deadline.



BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line: The NGX insurance sector enters H2 2026 at a structural inflection point — the recapitalisation deadline, set in law and not extendable, will sort winners from losers before Q3 is out. For investors willing to do the work, the wide dispersion of fundamentals across the 22 listed firms is itself the opportunity. Custodian Investment remains the single most defensible position in the sector, combining earnings quality, valuation discipline and a dominant capital position in one stock. AIICO offers the sharpest contrarian case: a business whose Q1 profits grew 14% year-on-year while its share price fell 10% in June alone. That kind of divergence does not hold indefinitely. The sector’s reform-driven transformation is real, the earnings evidence is visible, and the July 31 deadline will force a clarity on competitive structure that the market has not yet fully priced in.

DISCLAIMER: These selections are based on available market and financial data and are not direct recommendations to buy or sell any stock. Investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.