Top 7 Countries Supporting International Students With Spousal Visa Options

For many Nigerians considering “japa” for study, the decision is no longer just about the cost of tuition, scholarship opportunities, or university rankings. Increasingly, the ability to bring one’s spouse and children along and whether those family members are allowed to work or study has become a decisive factor. After all, moving abroad alone can create financial strain and emotional separation, while bringing family can provide stability and support.

As of 2025, countries have introduced new policies on dependent or spousal visas. While some have become more flexible, others are tightening their rules. Below is a country-by-country breakdown of what international students and their families can expect.

Australia

Australia remains one of the most family-friendly destinations for international students. The Department of Home Affairs allows spouses and children to be included at the time of application for the Subclass 500 Student Visa or added later via a dependent visa pathway.

One of the biggest draws is the work rights available to spouses. Partners of postgraduate research students, such as those pursuing a Master’s by Research or a PhD, are granted unlimited work rights, meaning they can work full-time without restriction. For spouses of undergraduate or taught postgraduate students, work is capped at 48 hours per fortnight once the student’s course has commenced.

In addition to employment rights, spouses are also allowed to take short-term study programmes without needing a separate visa. This flexibility makes Australia attractive to couples who want to advance their education together. With its strong economy, multicultural environment, and high standard of living, Australia continues to be one of the most practical destinations for student families.

Canada

Canada has long been considered a top destination for Nigerian students, partly because of its welcoming stance toward family inclusion. However, recent changes have tightened eligibility for dependent visas.

As of January 2025, only spouses of students enrolled in master’s programs lasting 16 months or longer, doctoral programs, or certain professional degrees are eligible for the Spousal Open Work Permit. Spouses of undergraduate students are no longer covered under the policy.

Where approved, the spousal permit typically runs for the same duration as the student’s study permit, and it allows partners to work full-time for any employer in Canada. This significantly reduces financial pressure on the family. In addition, spouses and children can access Canada’s public healthcare system, and children are entitled to free public schooling, which makes family life more affordable.

Canada’s policies make it particularly attractive for postgraduate families, although the restrictions mean undergraduates may need to explore alternatives.

New Zealand

New Zealand offers one of the most straightforward family support systems for students. Spouses of eligible students can apply for the Partner of a Student Work Visa, which grants them full-time work rights. In addition, partners can study for up to three months without needing a separate visa, allowing for career or personal development alongside work.

Children of international students also benefit, as they may qualify for domestic tuition rates at schools, lowering education costs for the family. New Zealand is often praised for its safe, community-oriented environment, relatively small population, and high quality of life — factors that make it an appealing destination for young families.

The country also has generous post-study work visa options, which means that families can transition more easily from study to permanent residency, especially in high-demand fields like healthcare, IT, and engineering.

United Kingdom (UK)

The UK has historically been one of the most popular study-abroad destinations for Nigerians. However, recent policy changes have narrowed the rules around dependents.

Currently, only students enrolled in postgraduate research programs (such as PhD, MRes, or MPhil) or those on government-funded scholarships are allowed to bring their spouses and children under the Student Dependent Visa system. Spouses who qualify are granted unrestricted work rights, meaning they can take up employment full-time in any sector.

For those who do qualify, the UK offers excellent healthcare through the National Health Service (NHS), access to world-class schools for children, and opportunities in a large, diverse job market. However, with higher living costs and stricter dependent rules since 2024, the UK has become less accessible for undergraduates or taught postgraduate students.

United States (USA)

The U.S. remains one of the most attractive destinations due to the sheer prestige of its universities and research facilities. However, when it comes to spousal visas, it is one of the more restrictive countries.

Spouses of students on F-1 visas are issued F-2 visas, which allow them to reside in the U.S. but not work. They may take part-time courses, but full-time post-secondary study requires switching to an F-1 visa themselves. Children are allowed to attend school at the primary and secondary levels.

For students on J-1 exchange visitor visas, the situation is slightly better. Their spouses are given J-2 visas, which allow them to apply for work authorization. This flexibility makes the J-1 route more attractive for those concerned about spousal support.

Overall, while the U.S. is academically unmatched, its dependent visa system poses challenges for families hoping to rely on dual incomes.

Germany

Germany’s Family Reunion Visa system is among the most supportive for international student families. Spouses of students can join them once a residence permit is granted, and they are typically allowed full work rights, often indicated on their permit with the phrase “Erwerbstätigkeit gestattet” (employment permitted).

Applicants are required to demonstrate proof of adequate income, health insurance, and housing, and in some cases, basic German language skills. However, Germany’s advantages outweigh the hurdles: tuition is either free or very low, and the country offers excellent healthcare and a strong job market in fields such as engineering, IT, and sciences.

Additionally, Germany has a well-defined path to permanent residency and citizenship, making it a long-term option for student families planning to settle.

Ireland

Ireland is fast becoming a hub for international students, especially those in tech-related fields. Spouses of PhD or postgraduate students may join them under a dependent visa scheme, and many are granted a Stamp 1G visa, which permits full-time work.

The appeal lies in Ireland’s growing economy, especially in technology and pharmaceuticals, as well as its status as a hub for multinational corporations like Google, Microsoft, and Pfizer. Families also benefit from access to public education for children and the country’s relatively straightforward permanent residency process after several years of stay.