Tinubu Urges Nigerians In Diaspora To Drive National Development

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to remain committed to the nation’s progress, stressing that their skills and resources are critical to building a stronger country.

Speaking on Thursday during an interactive session with Nigerians in Japan at the Kahala Hotel, Yokohama, on the sidelines of TICAD9, the President urged the community not to “abandon home.” His remarks were contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

The event brought together professionals and entrepreneurs across sectors, offering Tinubu an opportunity to highlight his administration’s reforms and economic agenda. He described the gathering as “a vibrant representation of Nigeria’s diversity” and assured participants of his government’s resolve to create an environment where citizens can thrive.

Ministers and agency heads, including Sen. John Enoh, Minister of State for Industry, and Mr. Khalil Halilu, Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), outlined policy reforms under the administration. Oando PLC’s CEO, Mr. Wale Tinubu, added that ongoing reforms were improving the business climate and attracting fresh investments.

Reaffirming that “Nigeria is back on the rise,” the President said his government is pursuing stability and unity through strategic reforms, including faster passport processing and expanded healthcare services to reduce medical tourism.

While acknowledging that some citizens may remain abroad for economic opportunities, Tinubu urged them to consider the prospects at home, insisting that development requires joint responsibility between government and the diaspora. He further encouraged them to promote Nigeria’s image positively in their global engagements, warning that negative portrayals damage investment inflows and international partnerships.

“If we don’t join hands and work together, then we’ve lost the hope of being the leaders we are supposed to be,” he said. “True citizenship lies in commitment, integrity, and support for national progress, not just holding a passport.”

Leaders of the Nigerian community in Japan welcomed the President’s outreach. Mr. Emeka Ebogota, President of the Nigerian Union in Japan, pledged the diaspora’s support for the administration’s agenda.

Notable participants included John Ologbotsere, a Japanese award-winning expert in electrotechnical standardisation, entrepreneur Kingsley Kabuyashi, students, doctors, and business leaders.

Also in attendance were Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Solid Minerals Dele Alake, Budget Minister Atiku Bagudu, Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka-Anite, NIA Director-General Amb. Mohammed Mohammed, and other senior government officials.