Tinubu, Shettima pictures adorn first Niger bridge

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 15, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• Pictures of Tinubu and Shettima adorn the First Niger Bridge ahead of its reopening.

• Works Minister Dave Umahi is expected to reopen the bridge linking Anambra and Delta states.

• Rehabilitation works, including repainting, road markings and repairs to expansion joints, have been completed.

• The bridge was closed from September 7 to September 21 for emergency repairs.

• The reopening is expected to ease traffic disruptions for motorists and residents.

MAIN STORY

Pictures of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima have been displayed on the First Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta states ahead of its reopening on Thursday following weeks of rehabilitation works, The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, is expected to reopen the bridge connecting Onitsha in Anambra State to Asaba in Delta State, It observed on Thursday that rehabilitation works had been completed, while photographs of Tinubu and Shettima were displayed along the bridge.

Some captions beneath the photographs read, “A road under strain before… To a road built for progress,” “From challenges to prosperity,” and “Hope connecting regions… let the good works continue, All Progressives Congress campaign posters and banners were also seen at strategic sections of the bridge, Although some railings had been repainted, painters were still carrying out finishing touches in certain areas. Road markings had also been repainted, while CCTV cameras, bolts and expansion joints had been installed or repaired.

THE ISSUES

Umahi Orders Display of Tinubu’s Pictures

Umahi had directed that Tinubu’s pictures be displayed during an inspection of the bridge weeks earlier, saying the move was to appreciate the President for his contributions to the South-East, The minister also directed that illegal advertisements be removed from the bridge, He said the President’s efforts deserved recognition and called for the bridge to be decorated with Tinubu’s pictures after the rehabilitation works.

Bridge Rehabilitation Completed

Speaking with a correspondent on Thursday, the Federal Controller of Works, Timothy Emenike, said the minister was expected at the bridge to perform the reopening, Emenike said major rehabilitation activities, including tarring, repainting the railings and fixing bolts and expansion joints, had been completed, He added that the necessary infrastructure had been put in place to support the free flow of traffic and improve road safety, The reopening is expected to provide relief to motorists and residents who experienced disruptions during the rehabilitation period.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Umahi said Tinubu’s pictures would be displayed to recognise what he described as the President’s contributions to the South-East, Meanwhile, Emenike confirmed that the major rehabilitation works had been completed and said the minister was expected to formally reopen the bridge.

WHAT’S NEXT

The bridge is expected to reopen following the minister’s arrival and formal proceedings, Security personnel were deployed around the bridge on Thursday, while some roads leading to it were barricaded to control movement as dignitaries and residents awaited Umahi’s arrival.

BOTTOM LINE

The First Niger Bridge has undergone emergency rehabilitation, with pictures of Tinubu and Shettima displayed ahead of its reopening. The restoration is expected to improve road safety and ease travel between Anambra and Delta states after weeks of traffic disruption.