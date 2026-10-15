Tinubu sends bills to reform NDLEA, NSIB, replace ASCON

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 15, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• Tinubu transmits three executive bills to the House of Representatives for consideration.

• The NDLEA Bill, 2026, seeks to consolidate Nigeria’s drug enforcement laws.

• The NSIB amendment proposes expanding the bureau’s mandate to rail, maritime and other transport investigations.

• The National School of Government Bill seeks to replace the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).

• The bills require legislative approval before the proposed changes can become law.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted three executive bills to the House of Representatives, seeking reforms to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the establishment of a National School of Government to replace the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), The bills, dated October 12, 2026, were conveyed in three separate letters read by the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, during plenary on Thursday, The letters, marked “Restricted”, were received by the Office of the Speaker on October 13.

Tinubu said the bills were forwarded pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and urged lawmakers to give them “expeditious consideration., The proposed legislation covers drug law enforcement, transport safety investigations and leadership and capacity development within the public service.

THE ISSUES

NDLEA Bill Seeks Consolidated Drug Laws

The NDLEA Bill, 2026, seeks to repeal the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30, and the Indian Hemp Act, Cap 16, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, replacing them with a consolidated legal framework for drug law enforcement, In his letter to the House, Tinubu said the bill would establish a unified framework to enforce laws against the cultivation, processing, sale, trafficking and use of hard drugs, He added that the proposed legislation would empower the agency to investigate persons suspected of involvement in drug-related activities, The bill is expected to bring provisions currently contained in separate laws under a single legal instrument.

The NDLEA is responsible for combating illicit drug production and trafficking, investigating drug-related offences and enforcing relevant laws. Its operations also include efforts to curb the distribution of controlled substances and dismantle drug trafficking networks, The proposed legislation will undergo legislative scrutiny before any changes to the existing legal framework can take effect.

NSIB Mandate to Expand Beyond Aviation

The NSIB Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (Establishment) Act, No. 35 of 2022, to expand the agency’s responsibilities beyond aviation accidents and incidents, Under the proposal, the bureau would become an independent, multimodal safety investigation authority covering rail, maritime and other transport occurrences, Tinubu said the amendment aims to reposition the bureau, broaden its investigative responsibilities, transfer supervisory oversight to the Presidency and strengthen its institutional, operational and administrative mandates.

The proposed expansion would give the NSIB a broader role in investigating transport-related accidents and incidents across different modes of transportation, Established under the 2022 Act, the bureau investigates accidents and incidents, identifies their causes and makes safety recommendations aimed at preventing future occurrences.

Extending its mandate to rail and maritime transport would bring investigations in those sectors within the bureau’s statutory responsibilities, subject to the provisions of the proposed amendment, The proposed transfer of supervisory oversight to the Presidency would also change the bureau’s institutional arrangements.

National School of Government to Replace ASCON

The third proposal, the National School of Government Bill, 2026, seeks to repeal the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria Act, Cap A4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and establish the National School of Government, Nigeria, According to Tinubu, the proposed law would establish the institution as a national centre for leadership development, policy delivery and executive capacity building.

The institution would focus on developing leadership skills, strengthening the capacity of public officials and improving policy implementation across government, ASCON was established to provide management training, research and consultancy services for public- and private-sector organisations. It has played a role in developing the skills of administrators and managers.

The proposed replacement signals a move towards a broader institutional framework for leadership training and executive capacity development within the public service, If enacted, the new law would provide the statutory basis for the National School of Government and define its functions and institutional arrangements.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Tinubu said the bills were submitted to the House of Representatives in line with the constitutional process for executive legislation, He urged lawmakers to give the proposals expeditious consideration, highlighting their intended roles in drug law enforcement, transport safety investigations and public-sector leadership development, The proposals would introduce changes to the legal frameworks governing the three institutions if they are approved and enacted.

WHAT’S NEXT

The three bills will proceed through the House of Representatives’ legislative process, including consideration by relevant committees, Lawmakers will examine their provisions before deciding on the next steps. The proposed changes will require legislative approval and completion of the constitutional requirements for enactment before they become law.

BOTTOM LINE

President Bola Tinubu has sent three bills to the House of Representatives seeking to consolidate drug enforcement laws, expand the NSIB’s transport safety investigation mandate and replace ASCON with a National School of Government, The proposals have entered the legislative process, but their implementation will depend on approval by the National Assembly and completion of the required constitutional procedures.