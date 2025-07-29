Tinubu Rewards Super Falcons With N4.95bn, National Honours

…As Nigeria Celebrates Historic WAFCON Victory

In an unprecedented show of appreciation for women’s football, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday splashed the sum of N4.602 billion, national honours, and housing gifts on Nigeria’s Super Falcons following their triumphant return from Morocco, where they clinched a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

The recognition, which includes the conferment of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on all 24 players and 11 members of the technical crew, as well as the allocation of three-bedroom apartments for each team member under the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme, has been hailed as a major turnaround in Nigeria’s treatment of its female footballers.

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum further augmented the reward by donating N350 million, bringing the total financial reward to N4.952 billion, a gesture that has set a new benchmark in rewarding excellence in Nigerian sports.

A Landmark Reception for the Champions

The reception at the Presidential Villa in Abuja came just 48 hours after the Falcons delivered a stunning comeback victory over hosts Morocco, edging them 3-2 in a dramatic final at the Rabat Olympic Stadium. Before that, they topped their group with seven points without conceding a goal, cruised past Zambia 5-0 in the quarterfinal, and battled to a hard-earned 2-1 win over South Africa in the semis, with Michelle Alozie scoring the decisive goal.

President Tinubu, while hosting the team, described the Falcons’ performance as a symbol of “the unyielding Nigerian spirit.” He announced that each player would receive $100,000 (approximately N1.56m) and each coach $50,000, at the prevailing exchange rate of N1,560 per dollar.

“This is a crucial victory at a crucial time. You have shown the world what Nigerian resilience means. I commend you not just for winning, but for representing Nigeria with dignity, grace, and tenacity,” Tinubu said.

From Neglect to National Treasures

For years, the Super Falcons have endured poor treatment, inadequate funding, unpaid bonuses, and lukewarm receptions—even after international successes. Past administrations have often been criticised for sidelining women’s football in favour of their male counterparts. At times, the Falcons resorted to protests and sit-ins to demand their entitlements after tournaments.

One notable instance was after their 2016 WAFCON victory, where the players staged a sit-in protest in Abuja over unpaid allowances. Similarly, during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the team faced uncertainties over bonuses and preparations, drawing international criticism over Nigeria’s inadequate support for its women’s national team.

Monday’s gesture by President Amed Tinubu signals a potentially new era for female sports in Nigeria. Analysts and sports development advocates believe this “pat on the back” could not only inspire the players but also raise the profile of women’s football in the country and across Africa.

It also aligns with the President’s Renewed Hope agenda, which aims to empower Nigerian youth and promote gender equality across all sectors, including sports.

The 2024 WAFCON victory also brought individual glory to the Falcons. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade was crowned Player of the Tournament, Chiamaka Nnadozie took home the Best Goalkeeper award, and coach Justine Madugu emerged as Best Coach—a clean sweep that highlights Nigeria’s dominance in African women’s football.

With this 10th title added to their collection (1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2024), the Super Falcons remain the most successful women’s national team on the continent.

Experts say this level of recognition will elevate the international profiles of the players, many of whom ply their trade in top European leagues. It could also attract sponsorship deals, boost player transfers, and inspire the next generation of Nigerian girls to pursue sports professionally.

As Nigeria basks in the glory of this win, the hope is that this momentum will translate into long-term investments in women’s football—through improved infrastructure, welfare, grassroots development, and continuous government support.

The message is clear: Nigeria’s heroines will no longer be ignored. The Super Falcons are not just champions on the field, they are now national treasures.