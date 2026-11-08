Tinubu promises focus on education, healthcare and welfare if re-elected in 2027

KEY POINTS

President Bola Tinubu says education, economic recovery, healthcare and citizens’ welfare will receive priority attention if he secures another mandate in 2027.

At an APC rally in Port Harcourt, he also pledged greater attention to youth development and the payment of pensions and gratuities.

Nyesom Wike and Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara pledged support for Tinubu’s re-election, with Fubara promising at least three million votes from the state.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to prioritise education, economic recovery, healthcare and citizens’ welfare if re-elected in 2027, as he sought support from voters in Rivers State during an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Tinubu said his administration would also give greater attention to youth development and improve the welfare of retirees through enhanced and timely payment of pensions and gratuities.

He urged Rivers residents to use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to support what he described as a better and progressive Nigeria.

The rally was co-organised by the Rainbow Coalition led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. Tinubu commended Wike and Rivers residents for their support for his re-election bid, while thanking the minister for his role in reconciliation and peace-building during the political crisis in the state.

He also praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara for what he described as his commitment to restoring peace in Rivers State, saying the governor would not regret his decision to support reconciliation.

THE ISSUES

The rally brought together political figures from Rivers State who publicly expressed support for Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Wike assured the president that Rivers residents would support his re-election, citing Tinubu’s appointment of at least 47 people from the state to strategic national positions as evidence of his administration’s support for Rivers.

Fubara also pledged that the state would deliver at least three million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. He said the state’s political leaders would continue working together to secure the president’s victory.

The governor thanked Tinubu for supporting development in the Niger Delta, particularly through major infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I sincerely appreciate Wike, Fubara, APC members and the Rainbow Coalition Campaign Council for their support.” – President Bola Tinubu.

“We cannot take the president’s support to us for granted. Rivers people will vote massively for the president in the 2027 presidential election.” – Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“We shall continue to work together to ensure that the president’s wins the election, that is our promise.” – Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State.

WHAT’S NEXT

Tinubu’s visit to Rivers also included the inauguration of the Bonny-Bodo Road project. He presented the APC governorship flag to the party’s candidate in the state, Kingsley Chinda.

BOTTOM LINE

Tinubu’s campaign message in Rivers focused on social services, economic recovery and retirees’ welfare, while Wike and Fubara used the rally to publicly pledge support for his 2027 re-election bid.