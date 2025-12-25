Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment To Religious Freedom At Christmas

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Christians in Nigeria on the celebration of Christmas, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to religious freedom and the protection of citizens of all faiths.

In his 2025 Christmas goodwill message, the President said his government remains resolute in safeguarding the right of Nigerians to worship freely and live without fear of violence, regardless of their religious beliefs.

Tinubu noted that since assuming office in 2023, his administration has consistently prioritised national security, unity and stability, stressing that these goals are essential for peaceful coexistence in a multi-faith society.

Reflecting on the significance of Christmas, the President described the birth of Jesus Christ as a reminder of love, peace and hope, urging Nigerians to draw inspiration from these values in their daily lives and interactions.

He acknowledged the contributions of Christians to Nigeria’s social and economic development, particularly in caring for the vulnerable and promoting harmony within communities. According to him, such acts reflect shared values that cut across all major faiths.

The President also disclosed that throughout the year, his administration engaged leaders of the country’s major religious groups to address concerns around intolerance and insecurity. He said these engagements would be strengthened to improve collaboration between government and religious institutions, prevent conflict and foster peaceful coexistence.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that his commitment to protecting lives, property and fundamental freedoms remains firm under the Constitution, adding that no citizen should suffer discrimination or violence because of their faith.

He further urged Nigerians travelling during the festive season to exercise patience and observe road safety, wishing them safe journeys.

The President expressed optimism that, with unity and faith, the country would continue on the path of building a stronger and more inclusive Nigeria.