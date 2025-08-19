Tinubu Arrives In Japan For TICAD 9, Seeks Investment Partnerships For Africa

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Tokyo, Japan, for the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), where he is expected to court investors and deepen Nigeria’s economic and diplomatic ties with Japan and other global partners.

Tinubu’s aircraft, Nigeria Air Force One, touched down at Haneda International Airport at 12:55 a.m. local time and was received by Hideo Matsubara, Japan’s Ambassador in charge of TICAD. The trip marks the President’s first official visit to Japan since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

The three-day summit, which opens on Wednesday in Yokohama, is themed “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa.” Tinubu is expected to participate in plenary sessions, hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, and engage Japanese business executives to position Nigeria as a leading investment destination.

According to the Presidency, Tinubu will highlight opportunities in key sectors including energy, technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing, while underscoring Nigeria’s role as a driver of economic integration and industrialisation in Africa.

TICAD, launched in 1993, is Japan’s flagship diplomatic and economic forum for Africa, jointly organised with the United Nations, the African Union Commission, the UN Development Programme, and the World Bank. The platform is designed to strengthen international partnerships, promote sustainable development, and advance peace and human security across Africa.

This year’s edition will focus on economic transformation, private sector-led growth, and institutional development. It will also provide a platform for African leaders, Japanese corporations, and multilateral partners to forge new trade corridors and collaborative initiatives.

The Yokohama summit, running from August 20–22, comes three years after TICAD 8 was hosted in Tunisia in 2022.