ASUU Warns Of Prolonged Showdown With FG In 2025

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has cautioned that 2025 could mark a year of prolonged conflict with the Federal Government (FG) if critical issues affecting the education sector remain unaddressed.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Chairman of ASUU’s Ibadan chapter, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, criticized the FG for what he termed “cosmetic efforts” in addressing the union’s demands in 2024. He attributed the uninterrupted academic calendar of 2024 to the sacrifices made by ASUU, not meaningful government intervention.

Unresolved Issues in 2024

Prof. Akinwole listed several unresolved matters, including:

Funding Revitalization : Failure to provide funding for the revitalization of public universities per the FGN-ASUU agreements of 2012, 2013, and 2017.

: Failure to provide funding for the revitalization of public universities per the FGN-ASUU agreements of 2012, 2013, and 2017. Withheld Salaries : Non-payment of three and a half months of withheld salaries and third-party deductions, including cooperative contributions and retirement savings.

: Non-payment of three and a half months of withheld salaries and third-party deductions, including cooperative contributions and retirement savings. Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) : Non-release and payment of arrears.

: Non-release and payment of arrears. Proliferation of Universities : Concerns over unchecked establishment of public universities.

: Concerns over unchecked establishment of public universities. Visitation Panel Reports : Lack of implementation of the recommendations from university visitation panels.

: Lack of implementation of the recommendations from university visitation panels. Payroll System Issues : Continued rejection of the proposed University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) in favor of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

: Continued rejection of the proposed University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) in favor of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). Renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement: Failure to finalize the Nimi Briggs-led renegotiated draft agreement.

Agenda for 2025

The union expressed concerns that 2025 might be marked by a fresh wave of challenges if the FG maintains its “adamant posture.”

“We expect concrete actions to resolve pending issues,” Akinwole stated. “Without visible efforts, we foresee another round of avoidable crises that could disrupt the university system.”

ASUU called for:

Improved Facilities: Provision of better infrastructure, including classrooms and teaching aids, to address overcrowding and dilapidation. Teacher Welfare: Enhanced remuneration to attract and retain qualified educators. Increased Budget Allocation: Meeting UNESCO’s recommended 15%-20% of the national budget for education. Restoration of Salaries: Adjusting lecturers’ salaries to align with the African average, as envisioned in the 2009 agreement. Rejection of Commodification: Opposing plans to commodify university education and urging the government to draw inspiration from countries like Germany, where education is free and adequately funded.

Opposition to Tax Reforms

ASUU also criticized the FG’s proposed tax reforms, which include replacing the education tax with a “development levy.” This change, they argued, threatens the revenue stream of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), a key source of infrastructure funding for public universities.

Prof. Akinwole highlighted the implications of these reforms, noting that TETFund’s share of the levy would gradually decrease until it ceases entirely by 2030, redirecting funds to support the government’s student loan scheme.

“This is an attempt to dismantle the primary source of infrastructure funding for struggling public tertiary institutions,” Akinwole warned.

Budgetary Concerns

ASUU condemned the 2025 national budget for allocating only 7% of its total N47.90 trillion to education, far below the internationally recommended benchmark.

“The FG’s failure to prioritize education in its budget demonstrates a lack of commitment to reversing the sector’s decline,” Akinwole added.

Call to Action

The union urged its members to remain vigilant and prepared for potential challenges in 2025.

“Comrades, we must summon courage to confront threats to education and human dignity. United, we can overcome these challenges,” the statement concluded.