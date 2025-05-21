Tinubu Administration Attracts $450 Million To Boost Nigeria’s CNG Sector

Nigeria’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector is witnessing a major revival as the administration of President Bola Tinubu has successfully attracted over $450 million in investments to develop the country’s CNG value chain.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, while delivering remarks at the Nigeria Public Relations Week (NPRW 2025) held on Tuesday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Themed “Harnessing Public Relations for Nigeria’s Economic Renaissance,” the event was organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) with backing from industry stakeholders.

Idris credited the investment influx to the Presidential CNG Initiative, part of the administration’s broader economic transformation blueprint.

“A realistic appraisal of President Tinubu’s leadership shows a well-defined path toward economic rebirth, supported by robust fiscal, legislative, and macroeconomic reforms,” Idris said.

He highlighted the establishment of the Ministry of Regional Development as a strategic move to drive infrastructure growth across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. Notably, the CNG push forms a key component of Nigeria’s transition toward cleaner energy sources in transportation and machinery.

According to the minister, Nigeria has expanded its network of CNG conversion centres from just seven in 2023 to over 150 today, thanks to both government and private sector financing.

Further diversifying the economy, Idris noted the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development as a channel to unlock billion-dollar opportunities in agriculture, which could uplift rural areas and empower millions, including women and youth. He said the Bank of Agriculture is also undergoing revitalisation to support this agenda.

He cited the launch of the National Students Loan Fund, which has already benefited over 300,000 young Nigerians, as another key milestone of the administration. “This initiative removes one of the largest barriers to tertiary education—affordability,” he said.

Through CreditCorp, Nigerians now have access to credit for essential needs such as housing, healthcare, and transportation, while an economic assistance package of N200 billion has been earmarked for MSMEs and large-scale manufacturers.

On the infrastructure front, Idris pointed out that the country had suffered from years of neglect but is now undergoing a transformation. “With over N2.5 trillion in road infrastructure projects approved in 2025 alone—the highest in Nigeria’s history—no region is being left behind,” he declared.

Signature highway projects like the Lagos-Calabar and Badagry-Sokoto Super Highways are underway, alongside reconstruction efforts at the Port Harcourt and Warri Refineries. Other key infrastructure works include the Kano-Kaduna Standard Gauge Railway and the N80 billion Alau Dam reconstruction in Borno State.

Idris concluded by describing President Tinubu as “The Road Master,” noting the administration’s unprecedented nationwide investment in infrastructure development.