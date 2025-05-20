Dangote Pledges Petrol Price Stability Despite Rising Crude Oil Prices

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has reiterated its pledge to maintain stable petrol prices in Nigeria, despite ongoing volatility in global crude oil markets. In a statement issued on Monday in Lagos, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, said the company remains focused on easing the financial burden on Nigerian consumers while supporting broader economic stability.

Chiejina noted that Dangote has consistently reduced the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), reflecting the refinery’s commitment to providing affordable, high-quality petroleum products without compromising on efficiency or sustainability.

“This decision reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering value to Nigerians and supporting the local economy,” he said.

He added that the company’s operations are aligned with the Federal Government’s “Nigeria First” policy and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, both aimed at promoting local production, economic recovery, and national development.

“Refining petroleum products locally at the world’s largest single-train refinery allows us to significantly boost Nigeria’s energy security, conserve foreign exchange, and enhance the nation’s economic resilience,” Chiejina stated.

He also acknowledged the support of President Tinubu through the Naira-for-Crude Initiative, which has helped lower fuel costs and advance the administration’s goals of accessible energy for all.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery assures all stakeholders—consumers, partners, and the government—of its continued focus on operational excellence and national service,” the statement concluded. “Affordability, quality, and national interest will continue to guide our operations.”