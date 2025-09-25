Timi Dakolo Launches School Fee Support For Families In Need

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has announced plans to support parents struggling to pay their children’s school fees as the 2025/2026 academic session begins.

In a post on his official X handle on Wednesday, Dakolo acknowledged the financial strain many families experience at the start of every term. “I know it’s school fee season, it’s not always easy. I know this first-hand. So, let me help lessen that burden a little bit,” he wrote.

The singer directed parents and guardians to send their children’s school bills via Instagram to the handle @TheOyindaOlu, noting that receipts of payments made to schools would be sent back as confirmation. “Just DM the school bill to @TheOyindaOlu on IG. We would DM you the receipt of what we sent to the school,” Dakolo added.

The announcement has sparked wide reactions online, with many fans commending the gesture at a time when households are grappling with rising costs. Reports earlier highlighted that as schools reopen for the new session, the usual excitement of children in freshly ironed uniforms has been tempered by parents’ growing concerns over soaring tuition, levies, and textbook prices.

Dakolo, widely recognized for his family-centered songs and community-driven messages, has previously spoken out on issues related to education and welfare. His latest initiative adds to a growing trend of Nigerian celebrities stepping in to provide financial relief to fans during difficult times.