Thierry Henry Agrees 3-year Coaching Deal with Monaco – Reports

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry may have agreed a three-year coaching deal with struggling French club Monaco.

The French newspaper L’Equipe gave this indication on its website Friday.

It said Henry will leave Belgium on Saturday to travel to Monaco, where his three-year contract will be officialised”.

The report added: “He will be unveiled to the media on Monday.”

Henry, 1998 World Cup winner with France has been deputising for Belgium boss Roberto Martinez. The Belgian team reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, won eventually by France.

The AFP reported that Martinez has backed his right-hand man to become “a great coach” at Monaco.

Henry became the odds-on favourite to succeed Leonardo Jardim who was sacked in midweek following a string of poor results that left Monaco languishing in 18th in French Ligue 1.

After Belgium beat the Swiss 2-1, Martinez said he was unaware of the reports that Henry was about to leave his role as assistant coach with the national team.

“Thierry Henry’s leaving? You must be better informed than me. I can’t confirm this news but we all know he will leave us one day,” said Martinez.

“Whether it’s Saturday, a week or six months away, we are prepared for it. Thierry has brought all his experience and when he leaves, he will have all our support.

“Thierry has the potential to become a great coach, which he will certainly quickly become.