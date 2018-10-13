Atiku Picks Peter Obi as Running Mate

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has picked former Anambra state governor Peter Obi as running mate, multiple sources said on Friday.

Silverbird TV owned by Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, a close ally of Atiku first reported the choice and several other platforms have reported it.

Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Director-general Atiku’s campaign also confirmed it in a Facebook post.

“Congratulations to His Excellency Peter Obi. Atiku picks Peter Obi as his Vice Presidential Candidate”, he wrote.

A formal announcement was later made by the Atiku campaign, via Daniel, and there were reports that Atiku and Obi were in talks in Abuja on Friday evening.

Obi, was the governor of Anambra between 2007 and 2014.

Daniel in the statement gave reasons Obi was picked as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

The 57-year-old Obi was a former governor of Anambra State and a former Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc.

Daniel said Obi’s choice was largely influenced by his youthfulness, vast knowledge of global and local economics as well as being a financial expert, all experience which Nigeria is in great need at this point in time.

“This ticket will be able to steer our nation back on the path of progress, economic prosperity and unity”, Daniel said.

Born 19th July, 1961, Obi attended the Christ the King College, Onitsha and later proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy in 1984.

“He is also a graduate of several international and national institutions such as the Lagos Business School, Harvard Business School, London School of Economics, Columbia Business School, Institute of Management, Switzerland, Kellogg Graduate School, Oxford University and Cambridge University.

“In public service, he has led various divisions some of which includes: Member, Presidential Economic Management Team; Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum; Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum, and the Governor of Anambra State.

“Peter Obi is an astute professional who has laid his footprints across the corporate world. He was the Chairman, Board of Security and Exchange Commission (SEC); former Chairman, Fidelity Bank PLC; former Chairman, Guardian Express Mortgage Bank; former Chairman, Future Views Securities; former Chairman, Paymaster Nigeria; former Chairman, Next International Nigeria; former Director, Guardian Express Bank PLC; former Director, Chams Nigeria PLC; former Director, Emerging Capital: former Director, Card Centre PLC.

“He is a member of the British Institute of Directors (IOD), Nigerian Chartered Institute of Bankers and Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG)