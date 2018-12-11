Theresa May Turns to Merkel as EU says It Won’t Budge

British Prime Minister Theresa May will begin frantic meetings with European Union leaders Tuesday as she attempts to find a way to renegotiate her Brexit deal in the face of overwhelming opposition among UK lawmakers.

Parliament was due to hold a meaningful vote on the bill — agreed with the EU last month — on Tuesday, one that May appeared almost certain to lose. Instead, the Prime Minister abruptly withdrew the bill and said she would seek extra “reassurances” from Europe over issues such as the Northern Ireland backstop.

May will now fly to the Hague and Berlin Tuesday, to meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but it remains unclear what, if any, compromises May can win that would satisfy critics within her own Conservative Party and their allies the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The UK Parliament is to hold an emergency debate on the matter Tuesday morning, following calls by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the wake of the vote’s sudden cancellation Monday. May admitted Monday that “there remains widespread and deep concern” over the Northern Ireland backstop. The backstop is an arrangement designed to ensure there is no return to a “hard border” between EU member Ireland and Brexiting Northern Ireland when the UK leaves the bloc in March. “We are going to discuss with the European Union, with the other party to this negotiation, the requirements that we have, and requirements that we are putting forward, and of course until those discussions have properly started it is not possible to say the length of time that will be necessary to hold these discussions,” she told MPs.

But in a statement Tuesday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said “there is no room whatsoever for renegotiation” on the Withdrawal Agreement reached between the UK and the EU, adding that “the deal we have achieved is best deal and the only deal possible.” Speaking in Strasbourg in the European Parliament, Juncker also stated that reopening the agreement would not be possible, but added that “there is room enough to give further clarification and further interpretations.” Both he and the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, have confirmed that they will meet May Tuesday evening. On Monday, the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar emphasized the agreement already reached between London and Brussels was the “best option” and “could not be renegotiated.” Varadkar said he spoke to the European Council President Donald Tusk on Monday afternoon, and that they both agreed that preparations for a no deal scenario should “intensify.”

No deal?

Such an outcome — where the UK leaves the EU without transitional arrangements in place — could be disastrous for both the British economy and general life in the UK, with businesses warning it could lead to food shortages, grounded flights and a prolonged economic slump.