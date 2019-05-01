The Night King Actor Vladimír Furdík says Fighting Arya Stark’s was Emotional

On the latest episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones, The Night King was hacked down by Arya Stark as she jammed the catspaw’s dagger into his guts, bringing an ending to a mystery that’s hung over the show since its very first episode.

The actor who portrayed The Night King , Vladimír Furdík In a new interview with Variety and Vulture, talked about that scene with Arya and Bran Stark and also reiterated that his character has a valid reason for wanting to end the world of man. In short, he never asked to be born.

Furdik, who was a stuntman earned the role of the Night King after impressing in earlier Thrones fight scenes, says that the embodiment of Winter and Death was really just miffed at being brought into existence and being forced to reside in the sort of space where even the most hospitable areas have names like Hardhome.

“Somebody, many years ago, made some mistake and he became the Night King, and he didn’t want to be the Night King,”Furdik explained. “He was like now I have a way to go to war. Now I kill everybody because you made me the Night King and made me live seven or 10 thousand years behind the wall in a cold country. He’s tired of living out there in the cold and the snow.”

Furdik further revealed that the final scene with Arya was physically and emotionally draining. He said he had trained actress Maisie Williams for fights earlier in the series, so sharing this final scene with her was particularly difficult.

“This was one of the hardest days of my life. I did many difficult stunts, running through fire, many crazy things. But this moment with Arya when I grab her, and the emotions from Maisie were so strong, I felt like I spent all my energy that day,” he said. “It was raining, it was cold, it wasn’t easy for Maisie to jump at the right time, it wasn’t easy for me to grab her at the right time, it was the most difficult thing to do in front of a camera.”

The release of the final episodes from Game of Thrones is currently underway and viewers are puzzled with the question of what next after the death of The Night King.