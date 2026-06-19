Tems performs at Obama Presidential Center opening, says she was nervous on global stage

Key points

Tems performs at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

She shares the stage with global music icons including Stevie Wonder and John Legend.

Former US President Barack Obama and other global leaders attend the ceremony.

Tems says she was nervous during the high-profile performance.

Nigerian artistic presence also featured in the event.

Main Story

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems performed at the opening ceremony of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, describing the experience as both an honour and a nerve-wracking moment.

Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, joined a lineup of global music stars at the ceremony held at John Lewis Plaza within the centre’s 19-acre campus. The event marked the official dedication of the $850 million facility ahead of its public opening on June 19. She performed alongside internationally recognised artists including Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Common, Bono, The Edge, Marc Anthony and The Roots, with the audience reacting positively throughout the programme.

Former US President Barack Obama attended the ceremony with members of his family, including daughters Malia and Sasha Obama, who were seen engaging with performances during the event. In a video shared from the ceremony, Tems addressed the audience before going on stage. She said: “I am so blessed and honoured to be here… this is you, everyone, here, to Mr and Mrs Obama, to Sandra, and all the family.”

After her performance, Tems admitted she felt nervous on stage, especially after mistakenly misnaming Obama’s daughters during her remarks. Reacting on social media, she wrote: “Lord knows I was nervous! Please forgive me!!!”

Despite the moment, she received a warm reception at the globally televised event, which also featured former US Presidents Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, alongside other political, cultural and entertainment figures. The ceremony marks the start of a three-day programme ahead of the centre’s public opening on June 19, with community events continuing through June 21.

The event also highlighted Nigerian creative representation, including a portrait by Nigerian-born artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby displayed at the centre.

The Issues

Global cultural representation in political legacy events

Nigerian creative presence on international stages

Pressure of high-profile live performances

Intersection of entertainment and political symbolism

Expanding African visibility in global cultural spaces

What’s Next

Public opening of the Obama Presidential Center

Continued global attention on opening events and performances

Expansion of cultural programming at the centre

Increased visibility for participating artists and contributors

Bottom Line

Tems’ performance at the Obama Presidential Center opening underscores the global reach of Nigerian music and culture, while highlighting the growing presence of African artists in major international cultural and political events.