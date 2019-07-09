Tanzania Footall Federation Sacks Amuneke

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has sacked former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Amuneke following the Taifa Stars poor outing at the on-going African Cup of Nations.

The East Africans, who were drawn in Group C alongside Algeria, Senegal and Kenya, lost all their three group matches, conceding eight goals.

The TFF announced on its twitter account yesterday that it was parting with the former Barcelona forward. Amuneke, who was celebrated by Taifa Stars’ fans for leading the East Africans to their first African Cup of Nations in 39 years, was widely condemned for his team’s tame performance in Egypt.