Tanzania Confirms Marburg Virus Outbreak In Kagera Region

Tanzania confirms an outbreak of Marburg virus disease in the northwestern Kagera region after laboratory tests identify one patient as positive for the virus. This follows investigations into suspected cases.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan announces the confirmation during a press briefing on Monday in Dodoma, alongside Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Laboratory tests conducted in Kagera and later confirmed in Dar es Salaam show that one patient is infected with the Marburg virus. Fortunately, the other suspected cases test negative,” President Hassan states.

As of January 20, 2025, a total of 25 suspected cases are reported in Biharamulo district, all of whom test negative and remain under close observation. President Hassan reassures both Tanzanians and the international community, stressing the government’s determination to control the outbreak.

The WHO is assisting Tanzanian health authorities in strengthening outbreak control efforts, including surveillance, testing, treatment, infection prevention, and public awareness campaigns. Dr. Tedros emphasizes the need for collaboration to manage the health threat effectively.

“WHO, in partnership with others, is committed to helping Tanzania bring the outbreak under control and build a healthier, safer future for all,” Dr. Tedros says. “Collaboration is essential to protect the health of people in Tanzania and the broader region.”

Marburg virus disease is a highly contagious illness that causes hemorrhagic fever, similar to Ebola. Early symptoms include fever, severe headache, and fatigue, and patients can develop severe hemorrhagic symptoms within a week.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, underscores the importance of swift action to contain the virus and prevent its spread. “Our priority is to support Tanzania in rapidly scaling up measures to control the outbreak and protect the population,” Dr. Moeti states.

Tanzania’s first Marburg outbreak occurred in March 2023 in Kagera, where it resulted in nine cases, including six deaths, and a 67% fatality rate.

Marburg virus has caused previous outbreaks in several African countries, including Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, South Africa, and Uganda. The virus is transmitted from fruit bats to humans and spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals.

While no licensed treatments or vaccines exist for Marburg virus disease, early supportive care, such as rehydration, significantly improves survival chances.