SERAP Calls For Immediate Reversal Of 50% Tariff Increase, Threatens Legal Action

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) demands that the Federal Government and telecommunications companies (telcos) reverse the recently implemented 50% increase in call and data tariffs within 48 hours, or face legal action.

In a statement issued via Twitter, SERAP condemns the tariff hike as unlawful and insists on an immediate reversal, warning that failure to comply will result in a court challenge. SERAP argues that the increase violates Nigerians’ right to affordable communication, a principle enshrined in international human rights law.

The tariff hike provokes significant public backlash, particularly from individuals and businesses reliant on telecommunications for education, work, and social interaction. The increase also adds to the financial strain already felt by Nigerians due to inflation and the removal of fuel subsidies.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), many of which depend on affordable internet, are expected to be particularly affected, as the higher costs hinder productivity and revenue generation.

SERAP also calls on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and relevant government agencies to justify the hike, questioning the lack of transparency and public consultation in the decision-making process. The organization stresses that any changes impacting millions of Nigerians must be in line with legal and constitutional standards.

The NCC approves tariff increases in response to rising operational costs within the telecommunications sector, marking the first rate adjustment since 2013. The adjustment, which allows for a maximum 50% increase, is a scaled-back version of the over 100% increases initially proposed by some telcos.

In a statement, the NCC emphasizes that the tariff hike is necessary to ensure the sustainability of the telecom industry while balancing consumer protection. The agency assures the public that it will closely monitor the implementation to ensure fairness and transparency.

As a result of the 50% increase, the minimum cost for phone calls rises from N6.40 to N9.60 per minute. The average rate for calls also climbs from N11 to N15.50 per minute. SMS rates increase from N4 to N6 per message, and data rates rise from N350 per gigabyte to N525 per gigabyte, significantly affecting the affordability of communication services for Nigerians.