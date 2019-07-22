Supreme Court Strikes out APC’s Request for Review in Zamfara Judgement

Supreme Court Strikes out APC’s Request for Review in Zamfara Judgement

By
- July 22, 2019
- in COVER, LEGAL
92
0
Zamfara StateSupreme Court Strikes out APC's Request for Review in Zamfara Judgement

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to review its judgment in which it voided the participation of its candidates in the last elections in Zamfara State.

A five-man panel of the court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, in a ruling early on Monday, struck out the application marked: SC/377/2019 filed by the APC, seeking a review of the judgment.

The court rejected the effort by the lawyer to the APC, Robert Clarke (SAN), to take a second look at the decision given earlier this year.

Details later…

Source: THISDAY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Iwobi Anticipates EPL Action after Third Place Finish at 2019 AFCON

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi has already turned his attention