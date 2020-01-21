Supreme Court Okays Ortom’s Guber

Supreme Court Okays Ortom’s Guber

By
- January 21, 2020
- in COVER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
1
0
OrtomSupreme Court Okays Ortom’s Guber

The Supreme Court has affirmed the Oct. 7, 2019, decision of the Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, and the Nov. 28, 2019 judgment of the Appeal Court, which upheld the election of Gov. Samuel Ortom.

Details shortly..

Souce: NAN

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

FSD Africa Stakes $3.2 million in MFS Africa, Frontclear

Again, two financial technology companies in Africa, MFS Africa, and Frontclear,