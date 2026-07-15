Stock market rebounds as investors gain ₦720bn

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 14, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian stock market adds ₦720 billion in investor value on Tuesday

NGX All-Share Index rises 0.46% as banking and insurance stocks lead gains

First HoldCo records the highest trading activity by both volume and value

Main Story

The Nigerian stock market rebounded on Tuesday, adding ₦720 billion to investors’ wealth as renewed buying interest lifted the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) across major sectors.

Market capitalisation rose by 0.46% to ₦155.849 trillion from ₦155.129 trillion, while the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced 1,121.33 points to close at 242,870.44, compared with 241,749.11 in the previous trading session.

The positive performance was driven by sustained demand for medium and large-cap stocks, particularly within the banking, insurance, consumer goods and real estate sectors. The market’s year-to-date return also improved to 56.07%, while market breadth closed positive with 26 gainers against 23 losers, reflecting improved investor sentiment.

Learn Africa topped the gainers’ chart after appreciating 10% to close at ₦9.90, followed by First HoldCo, which gained 9.98% to ₦72.15. Thomas Wyatt Nigeria, Nigeria Real Estate Investment Trust and RT Briscoe also recorded strong gains.

On the losers’ chart, International Energy Insurance declined 9.86% to ₦4.66, while Legend Internet, Fortis Global Insurance, FTN Cocoa Processors and International Breweries also closed lower.

Trading activity strengthened during the session as investors exchanged 634.78 million shares worth ₦53.34 billion across 42,494 deals. First HoldCo emerged as the most actively traded stock, accounting for more than half of the day’s traded volume and over 41% of total transaction value.

What’s Being Said

“The rebound reflects renewed investor appetite for fundamentally strong banking and financial stocks despite recent market volatility,” market analysts said, pointing to sustained institutional demand across the financial services sector.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor upcoming corporate earnings releases for further market direction.

Market participants are expected to continue tracking macroeconomic data and monetary policy signals from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Trading activity in banking stocks is likely to remain in focus following renewed institutional interest.

The Bottom Line: Tuesday’s rebound reinforces the resilience of Nigeria’s equities market despite recent profit-taking. Continued strength in banking stocks and improving market breadth suggest investor confidence remains intact as attention shifts to upcoming earnings and macroeconomic developments.