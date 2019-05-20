Steve Clarke Becomes Scotland’s National Team Manager

Steve Clarke has quit Kilmarnock to take over as the new Scotland manager.

He replaces Alex McLeish who was sacked following a poor start to the nation’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Clarke led Kilmarnock to a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership last season.

He will name his first Scotland squad this week for the double-header against Belgium and Cyprus.

Clarke said: “It has truly been an honour and privilege to work for Kilmarnock Football Club and I will always treasure the moments and memories created here. I’m extremely proud of all our achievements during my time in charge and I’m especially pleased that I was able to play a part in putting a smile back on the faces of Killie supporters.

“A manager is nothing without a group of talented players and staff, willing to work hard and listen to instructions so I’d like to thank them for their support during my time at Rugby Park.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the Board of Directors for all their backing and ask you to support them as they continue to build this fantastic football club.”

Clarke has also led Kilmarnock into Europe for the first time since 2001 having finished fifth in the league last season.

Kilmarnock director Billy Bowie said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone connected with Kilmarnock FC, I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to Steve for his passion and dedication to job.

“While we’re naturally disappointed to lose such a talented manager, I understand the lure of managing Scotland is a powerful one.

“Steve leaves an incredible legacy, delivering our best campaign in over half a century and providing European football for the first time since 2001. His place in this club’s illustrious history is assured and he will always be welcomed back to Rugby Park with open arms.”