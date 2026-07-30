Sterling Financial grows H1 2026 profit by 20%, balance sheet nears ₦5 trillion

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (“Sterling Financial” or “the Group”) today released its unaudited results for the half-year ended 30 June 2026, posting broad-based growth across key performance indices.

The Group’s gross earnings rose 31.5% to ₦279.6 billion over the corresponding period in 2025, led by a 33.7% jump in interest income to ₦223.6 billion as the loan book expanded and asset yields improved. Net interest income climbed 41.0% to ₦137.4 billion, while non-interest income grew by 23.3% to ₦56.0 billion, supported by notable increases in fee income and other operating income lines.

Sterling Financial continued to strengthen its balance sheet with total assets expanding by 19.3% to ₦4.67 trillion, supported by a 21.1% growth in customer deposits to ₦3.62 trillion and disciplined expansion in the loan portfolio. The Group’s profit before tax (PBT) rose 21.9% to ₦55.5 billion while profit after tax (PAT) rose 20.4% to ₦50.3 billion.

Return on average equity stood at 20.6% and return on average assets improved to 2.35% from 2.05%.

Sterling Financial’s shareholders’ funds increased 27.8% to ₦547.7 billion in the period under review, primarily reflecting the ₦96.6 billion raised through a public offer of 13.8 billion ordinary shares. The Group’s share price has also appreciated over 15% from its year-opening position, reflecting renewed investor interest in the franchise ahead of the results release. Basic earnings per share stood at 77 kobo, reflecting the enlarged share base following the public offer.

The Group’s performance is anchored by its ongoing modernisation of its technology stack and operating model across its commercial (Sterling Bank), non-interest (AltBank), and wealth management (SterlingFI) arms. That work is showing up in faster service turnaround, tighter unit economics, and greater headroom to absorb rising customer activity without loosening the Group’s risk posture.

The combination of a reinforced capital base, expanding deposit franchise, and broader earnings mix leaves Sterling Financial positioned to compound growth in the second half of the year, channelling capital where it earns most and continuing to lend into the real economy.