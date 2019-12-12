Standard Chartered Bank Unveils Burna Boy as Digital Bank Ambassador

Standard Chartered Bank today announced Nigerian icon, Damini Ogulu, AKA Burna Boy as their Digital Bank Ambassador.

Launching to the public today 9 December 2019, Standard Chartered’s fully Digital Bank marks an important milestone in the Bank’s path towards innovation and productivity transformation in Nigeria. Designed with continuous feedback from its clients, the digital bank empowers clients to bank on their terms, whenever and wherever.

Set to further disrupt the traditional banking sector in the nation, Burna Boy will be promoting Standard Chartered Digital Bank in Nigeria by lending his voice and image rights through a series of Marketing and other engagement activities over the next 12 months.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Lamin Manjang, CEO, Nigeria, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the multitalented Burna Boy to launch our Digital Bank. Burna Boy is an inspiration, not only due to his musical excellence but also because of passion and commitment towards youth empowerment and placing Nigeria on the global scene. His passion for empowering the youths and positively amplifying the Nigerian brand is very much in line with the Bank, making him an ideal partner for this momentous new offering. Going digital also means progression, not just for our business, but also for our clients, and we look forward to this new journey in banking”.

Dayo Aderugbo, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Nigeria said: “Burna Boy is the natural choice for us to partner with as we launch this exciting Digital Bank. This partnership opens up a great opportunity to contribute to the social and economic wellbeing of the country where we have been operating since 1999. The campaign which Burna Boy will spearhead aims at not only raising awareness for our innovative digital offering but also at further enhancing financial literacy and inclusion initiatives across the country and this is an exceptionally important undertaking for the future of banking.’

Commenting on the partnership, Burna Boy said “I am excited to be working with Standard Chartered Bank and privileged to be chosen to support their efforts to enhance accessibility to banking services for Nigerians. As a millennial, digitization is part of my daily life and I am glad a bank has taken this initiative to be an end to end digital bank in Nigeria. I am also looking forward to engaging my fans on social media to spread the word.”

Through the launch of the digital bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Burna Boy hope to bridge the gap between the traditional banking model and the new, digital-savvy generation in Nigeria, aiming to make banking services simple, more accessible and convenient.