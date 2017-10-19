Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited records N299.59bn trading in 8 months, attributes success to their Online Trading Platform

In the last few months, the Nigeria stock exchange (NSE) has recorded N1.08 trillion-naira worth of transactions pulled by top 10 stock brokerage companies in Nigeria. Stanbic IBTC took the lead in the ranking, clutching 19.61% of the total recorded transactions (i.e. N 299.59 billion).

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers (SISL) attributed the growth in their NSE volume to deep insight into the market, analytical research, effective execution, “close customer relationship” (as mentioned by Titi Ogungbesan, Chief Executive Officer, SISL in a news article on Business Day) and ultimately their online trading platform. This technology is fashioned to deliver real-time market data and provide a platform for immediate execution of trades on the exchange floor of the NSE. Also enabling investors to make informed investment decisions.

As the solution provider for SISL, providing both the back-office OMS/EMS and online trading platform for SISL, we are very proud of SISL’s success. In effect, we believe the partnership between InfoWARE and SISL, has not only helped and facilitated the stock brokerage firm’s growth in the market ranking but has also boosted the amount of reliable and timely data and trades their investors and brokers alike have access to. This has caused a positive ripple effect to their activity structure and portfolio management.

We will continue to look forward to having experts from our pool of highly talented customers and the Nigerian capital market at large to equip and enlighten our audience on the happenings in the Nigerian Capital Market.