Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Kicks Off FUZE 3.0 Talent Show

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has officially kicked off the third season of its acclaimed FUZE Talent Show with the unveiling of a panel of judges. The event at the Stanbic IBTC Towers in Lagos set the stage for what promises to be the most exciting edition yet, of the youth-centric talent discovery platform.

In his address, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, revealed this year’s theme: ‘Light it up’. The theme encapsulates the show’s mission to illuminate and celebrate Nigerian youths’ boundless creativity and talent.

Olumide emphasized the transformative power of the FUZE Talent Show, stating, “Each season, we’ve witnessed this platform’s ability to uncover, foster, and propel young talents into the spotlight; giving rise to new stars who now shine across the realms of music, dance, fashion, and technology”.

A key event highlight was the announcement of an unprecedented grand prize of N50 million for this year’s winners, setting new stakes for talent competitions in Nigeria. This substantial increase in prize money underscores Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ commitment to providing life-changing opportunities for young Nigerian talents.

The star-studded judging panel for FUZE 3.0 was unveiled, featuring a diverse group of industry experts who will evaluate contestants in four categories:

Fashion: Funke Adepoju, a celebrated Nigerian fashion designer and the founder of Funke Adepoju Couture, will bring her expertise in blending traditional Nigerian aesthetics with contemporary styles to the fashion category.

Technology: Akinwande Akinsulire, the Director of Engineering at Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), will lead the technology category in identifying ideas in the tech space.

Dance: DonFlexx, a renowned entrepreneur, social media influencer, and digital marketing expert, will bring his dynamic energy to the dance category; looking for performers who can captivate audiences both on stage and online.

Music: Korede Bello, an award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, will lend his musical prowess to identify the next big stars in the music category.

These industry heavyweights will provide fair ratings, valuable feedback, and guidance to participants throughout their FUZE journey.

The media parley also revealed an expanded regional selection of contestants for the competition, promising even more diverse opportunities for participants to showcase their skills. Building on the success of previous seasons, which engaged over 10,000 participants and captured millions of viewers worldwide, FUZE 3.0 is poised to reach new heights in participation and global attention.

Olumide called on Nigeria’s youths to seize this opportunity: “To our participants, let your creativity flow freely; your passion ignite the spark within; and your talents illuminate the stage. You are the heart and soul of the FUZE Talent Show, and we’re here to celebrate each of you.”

The event concluded with a robust Q&A session, during which members of the press engaged with the Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers team and the newly announced judges, gaining deeper insights into the competition’s structure, judging criteria, and the long-term vision for FUZE as a catalyst for youth empowerment in Nigeria.

As anticipation builds for FUZE 3.0, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers reaffirms its commitment to nurturing young talent and contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s creative industries. The company threw open the event’s invitation to all Nigerian youths to participate in this life-changing opportunity and called on the media and public to continue to support this initiative that is set to uncover the next generation of Nigerian stars.