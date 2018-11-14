Stanbic IBTC Launches Africa-China Banking Centre

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc has launched an Africa-China Banking Center (ACBC) in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, for the Chinese businesses operating in Nigeria and Nigerian companies trading with China.

The center, according to Yinka Sanni, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, is a direct link between Nigeria and China for all financial services.

He spoke at the official launching of the center at Ilupeju area of the state on Tuesday.

The center was to deepen the bank’s connection with the Chinese business community, with special focus on Nigeria and China, he added.

Wang Lubin, Chief Executive Officer of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Africa, told the gathering that the bank has demonstrated huge capacity to deliver world-class services to its customers.

Liu Junsheng, Chinese commercial consul in Lagos, said this is good for the banking industry and the economies as well.

ACBC will look to provide a long-awaited platform to link Nigerian and Chinese clients with China’s digital banking ecosystem through Stanbic IBTC’s Africa-China Banking value proposition, says Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc in a brochure.

Staffed by bankers with Chinese language and cultural capability, ACBC will be a virtual finance hub that offers seamless consultation and advisory services via telephone, online or email platforms to Nigerian and Chinese banking and investment clients, says the bank.