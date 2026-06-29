Stanbic IBTC expands Nigeria Business Summit with nationwide regional tour

Building on the success of the Lagos edition of the Nigeria Business Summit, Stanbic IBTC will host a nationwide regional tour to deepen its engagement with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across key commercial cities in Nigeria.

The inaugural summit, held in Lagos, attracted nearly 2,000 physical attendees, delivering strong engagement and positive ratings among participants. The regional tour extends this momentum by taking the experience directly to business owners within their local markets.

The Nigeria Business Summit Regional Tour is designed to deliver targeted, on-ground engagement in major trading hubs, where SMEs can access tailored insights, advisory support, and networking opportunities.

The tour will take place in the following cities: Wednesday, 01 July 2026 in Onitsha, Wednesday, 08 July 2026 in Aba, Wednesday, 15 July 2026 in Ibadan and Wednesday, 05 August 2026 in Kano.

This phased rollout reflects Stanbic IBTC’s strategy to engage SMEs where they operate and trade, while addressing region-specific business challenges and opportunities

Each regional activation will deliver practical and actionable value for business owners through a structured programme. Sessions will include expert-led discussions on funding readiness, trade opportunities, and enterprise growth, alongside interactive masterclasses and panel conversations.

Participants will also benefit from enterprise clinics, where Stanbic IBTC relationship managers and specialists will provide one-on-one advisory on access to finance, digital banking solutions, and business expansion strategies.

The events will create opportunities for SMEs to showcase their products, expand their networks, and connect with potential partners and customers within their local markets.

Stanbic IBTC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting SMEs as key drivers of economic growth across Nigeria. The regional tour is positioned as a practical extension of the Bank’s SME value proposition, focused on delivering actionable support and sustained engagement.

By combining capability building, access to finance, and community interaction, the initiative aims to strengthen SMEs’ ability to scale sustainably and compete within both domestic and cross-border markets.

Stanbic IBTC invites business owners, entrepreneurs, and industry stakeholders across the selected cities to participate in the Nigeria Business Summit Regional Tour and take advantage of the opportunity to learn, connect, and grow their businesses.

The initiative reinforces Stanbic IBTC’s role as a trusted partner to Nigerian enterprises and its commitment to enabling sustainable economic growth across key sectors. Interested participants should register to attend by following this link.