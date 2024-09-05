Stanbic IBTC Bank Launches Enhanced Enterprise Online 3.0 Platform For Optimised Business Banking Experience

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a leading financial institution in Nigeria, has announced the launch of its updated Internet Banking platform for business customers, Enterprise Online 3.0. This upgrade includes new features to enhance the customer experience based on customer feedback from version 2.0.

The Enterprise Online 3.0 platform offers improvements including enhanced transaction processing for single and bulk transfers, self-service password reset functionality, and flexible authentication options using One-Time-Password (OTP) or hardware tokens. The platform also introduces login notifications for improved security, an upgraded bulk upload feature, and an intuitive user interface. That is not all; an additional enhancement allows users to now receive email notifications for pending transaction approvals, thus streamlining the approval process.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, commented on the launch, saying: “At Stanbic IBTC Bank, we are dedicated to providing efficient and user-friendly digital banking solutions for our business customers. The launch of Enterprise Online 3.0 demonstrates our commitment to continually improving the experience and surpassing customer expectations. This is why we paid heed to our customers’ feedback and made significant changes to enhance their banking experience on Enterprise Online.”

The Bank expects this upgrade to drive increased adoption of the Enterprise Online platform, while also improving payment processing efficiency, and reducing turnaround time for password resets. These enhancements aim to provide a superior experience tailored specifically for business users.

Stanbic IBTC Bank remains committed to enhancing customer experience and invites all business owners to explore the upgraded Enterprise Online 3.0 platform.

For more information about Enterprise Online 3.0 and its features, please visit https://www.stanbicibtcbank.com/nigeriabank/business/products-and-services/ways-to-bank/Enterprise-Online.