Stanbic IBTC Bank Collaborate With Chinese General Chamber Of Commerce- Nigeria To Host Badminton Competition

In a remarkable display of sportsmanship and community spirit, Stanbic IBTC Bank has proudly sponsored the recent Stanbic IBTC Badminton Competition of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce-NIG (CGC-NIG). This initiative aligns with the bank’s commitment to fostering athletic excellence and promoting community engagement.

The two-day tournament, recently held in Abuja, attracted badminton enthusiasts from the Chinese community, eager to showcase their skills in both team and individual categories. Participants engaged in exciting singles, doubles and group matches, providing spectators with an exhilarating atmosphere full of commendable performances and nail-biting moments.

Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director of Corporate and Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed pride in the event outcome. “By sponsoring this tournament, we aim to inspire teamwork, promote a healthy lifestyle, and enhance community engagement among young people,” he shared. “Our commitment extends beyond financial services; we believe in supporting initiatives that empower and uplift.”

This year’s tournament featured distinct categories for team competitions and individual pursuits. Participants displayed exceptional skill and determination in their quest for the prestigious championship title and valuable prizes awarded to top performers.

The event concluded with a prize presentation ceremony that celebrated the top performers, presenting them with trophies and accolades, which created an atmosphere of excitement. The Huawei team was crowned the champion of the group category, showcasing their exceptional skills and dedication.

Stanbic IBTC Bank remains dedicated to advancing sports initiatives that inspire and empower athletes across, eagerly anticipating future collaborations to uplift the sporting community.