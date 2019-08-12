SPIP Chairman Obono-Obla Locked out of Office

The anti-corruption dragon of the federal government may have started gnashing its teeth against some supposed insiders after all.

Independent Online can inform that Obono-Obla, who is Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, and Chairman, Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) on the Recovery of Public Property, is currently looking much of the next prey for the very anti-corruption dog he has helped to train.

The strong odor of report oozing out of the presidency indicates that Obono-Obla’s office in Asokoro is currently under locks since Friday.

It is gathered that the embattled presidential aide must have stepped on some big toes in the presidency; having sufficiently vexed some “untouchables” within whom, it is learnt, Obono-Obla had penciled down for corruption probe a few days earlier.

It is gathered on good authority that the directive for the sealing of his office emanated straight from the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Muhammed Adamu.

Details as more unfold.

Source: Independent