SPIP Chairman Obono-Obla Locked out of Office

SPIP Chairman Obono-Obla Locked out of Office

By
- August 12, 2019
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
105
0
Obono-Obla

The anti-corruption dragon of the federal government may have started gnashing its teeth against some supposed insiders after all.

Independent Online can inform that Obono-Obla, who is Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, and Chairman, Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) on the Recovery of Public Property, is currently looking much of the next prey for the very anti-corruption dog he has helped to train.

The strong odor of report oozing out of the presidency indicates that Obono-Obla’s office in Asokoro is currently under locks since Friday.

It is gathered that the embattled presidential aide must have stepped on some big toes in the presidency; having sufficiently vexed some “untouchables” within whom, it is learnt, Obono-Obla had penciled down for corruption probe a few days earlier.

It is gathered on good authority that the directive for the sealing of his office emanated straight from the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Muhammed Adamu.

Details as more unfold.

Source: Independent

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Police, Army Race against Time to Recapture Fugitive Kidnapper Hamisu Wadume

Bodies of slain policemen arrive Abuja hospital The