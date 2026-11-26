By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 26th, 2026

Key Points

· Spectranet Limited has announced a six-month notice period before it discontinues services in Ibadan and Port Harcourt

· The company says the decision followed a review of operations and rising costs of delivering services in the two cities

· It will consolidate operations in Lagos and Abuja, where services will continue

· Services will remain available and supported in Ibadan and Port Harcourt throughout the notice period

· Details of a proposed device buy-back programme and arrangements for eligible unused data balances will be communicated directly to affected subscribers

· Chief Operating Officer Sumit Gambhir called the decision difficult but necessary

Main Story

Spectranet Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its operations in Lagos and Abuja as the broadband internet service provider announces a six-month notice period ahead of the discontinuation of its services in Ibadan and Port Harcourt. The company said the decision followed a careful review of its operations and the increasing operational challenges of delivering services in the two cities.

It said the cost of operations has recently gone up significantly, putting unprecedented pressure on its ability to maintain good service levels. Rather than allowing rising costs to lead to a compromised service, Spectranet said it made the strategic decision to consolidate operations within Lagos and Abuja.

Under the arrangement, subscribers in Ibadan and Port Harcourt will receive six months’ advance notice. Services will stay available and supported throughout that period, and all services in the two cities will cease at its conclusion. The company stressed that only Ibadan and Port Harcourt are affected.

The Issues

The decision shows how rising operating costs are squeezing internet service providers, particularly those that run their own networks in several cities. Spectranet chose to exit two markets rather than let service quality decline, a choice that leaves subscribers there to find alternative providers.

Affected customers will want to know what happens to their devices and unused data. The company said a proposed device buy-back programme for eligible devices, and arrangements for eligible unused data balances, will be communicated directly to subscribers, but the terms, pricing and procedures have not been published, so it is unclear how generous or complete the compensation will be.

The move also raises questions about competition and choice in Ibadan and Port Harcourt, two large cities where residents and businesses will lose one broadband option. The statement does not say how many subscribers are affected.

What’s Being Said

Gambhir said: “Our decision to discontinue services in Ibadan and Port Harcourt was not taken lightly. We recognise the trust our subscribers have placed in Spectranet over the years and the important role connectivity plays in their daily lives. By providing six months’ advance notice, we want to ensure that affected subscribers have sufficient time to make their own decisions and arrangements before our services cease in the two cities.”

He added that consolidation will let the company concentrate its resources and strengthen service delivery in its continuing markets. “I want to reassure our subscribers in Lagos and Abuja that Spectranet remains committed to serving these markets. Our focus is on improving service performance, enhancing customer experience and delivering greater value through our broadband services,” he said.

What’s Next

Spectranet will continue to provide services and customer support in Ibadan and Port Harcourt throughout the six-month notice period. Affected subscribers should expect direct communication on the device buy-back programme and unused data balances, including terms and procedures, Attention will turn to how the company handles the exit, whether competitors move to absorb its subscribers, and whether regulators comment on consumer protection during the transition.

Bottom Line

Spectranet is pulling out of Ibadan and Port Harcourt after six months, citing rising costs, and subscribers there now face a choice of new providers while waiting for details of the buy-back and data arrangements.