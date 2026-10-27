Soldiers repel suspected armed herders, recover rifles in Benue

By Emmanuella Opara | October 27th 2026

KEY POINTS

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke repel suspected armed herders in Guma LGA, Benue State.

Two AK-47 rifles, four empty magazines, eight calves and other items recovered.

No casualties recorded among the troops.

Military urges residents to continue providing intelligence to security agencies.

MAIN STORY

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have repelled a group of suspected armed herders in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, recovering two AK-47 rifles and other items during the operation.

The operation was carried out by troops of the task force’s Maritime Component following intelligence that suspected criminal elements posing as herders had crossed from Nasarawa State into Guma.

The Acting Media Information Officer of Operation Whirl Stroke, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, said in a statement on Tuesday that the troops came under gunfire when they arrived at the reported location but responded and forced the armed group to flee. No casualties were recorded among the troops.

Items recovered during a subsequent search of the area included two AK-47 rifles, four empty AK-47 magazines, eight calves, three mobile phones, a National Identification Number document belonging to Umar Yusuf and N20 in cash.

The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their vigilance, prompt response and recovery of the items.

He also called for stronger cooperation between security personnel and local communities, urging troops to sustain intelligence-led operations aimed at preventing criminal activities across the joint operations area.

Gara thanked members of the public for providing information to the military and maintaining confidence in the troops. He urged residents to report suspicious movements and activities promptly to security agencies.

THE ISSUES

The operation highlights the role of intelligence in military responses to suspected criminal activity in Benue State. According to the military, information about the movement of suspected armed men from neighbouring Nasarawa State prompted the deployment.

The recovery of firearms and ammunition magazines is also relevant to security operations in the area. However, the statement did not establish the identities of the fleeing suspects or explain the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the eight calves and other items.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“On arrival at the location, the troops came under gunfire from the armed group. The troops responded effectively, repelled the attack and forced the assailants to flee. No casualties were recorded among the troops,” Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, Acting Media Information Officer of Operation Whirl Stroke, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Operation Whirl Stroke has urged troops to strengthen collaboration with local communities and continue intelligence-led operations. Residents have also been asked to report suspicious movements and activities to security agencies.

The military statement did not provide further details about efforts to locate the fleeing suspects or establish ownership of the recovered items.

BOTTOM LINE

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have repelled suspected armed herders in Guma, Benue State, recovering two AK-47 rifles and other items. The military is calling for continued public cooperation to support security operations.