Military kills 16 ISWAP fighters in Lake Chad air and artillery strikes

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian military says it killed 16 Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in coordinated air and artillery strikes.

The operation targeted three suspected terrorist locations in the Tunbunma area of southern Lake Chad.

The military identified Abu Zubiru, Baana Nglewa and Jindullah Sadiq among those reportedly killed.

Abu Saleem, identified as the Wali of Tunbunma, and seven others reportedly sustained severe injuries.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian military has killed 16 suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in coordinated air and artillery strikes on three locations in the Lake Chad area, according to Operation Hadin Kai.

The Acting Military Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Capt. Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying the strikes were carried out in the early hours of the day against suspected terrorist enclaves in the Tunbunma area of southern Lake Chad.

Goni said the operation followed intelligence reports indicating the presence of key terrorist leaders and fighters at the locations.

According to the military’s assessment of the operation, 16 fighters were killed across the three sites. Those reportedly killed included Abu Zubiru, described by the military as an Arab national, and two associates identified as Baana Nglewa and Jindullah Sadiq.

Goni added that Abu Saleem, identified as the Wali of Tunbunma, sustained severe injuries alongside seven other persons.

He said the operation involved the use of air and ground weapon systems against the identified locations.

Operation Hadin Kai said it would continue intelligence-led operations aimed at weakening terrorist networks and restoring peace in Nigeria’s North-East.

The military also urged members of the public to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

THE ISSUES

The Lake Chad area remains an important security concern because armed groups operating around the lake can threaten communities and complicate efforts to restore stability across Nigeria’s North-East.

Operations targeting suspected militant leaders and fighters are intended to weaken these groups’ ability to organise attacks and maintain their presence in the region. However, the longer-term security impact depends on whether military gains can be sustained and whether affected communities can return to normal life.

The latest figures and identities of those affected were provided by the military. The statement did not include independent confirmation of the reported casualties or details of any civilian impact.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Operation Hadin Kai remained committed to sustaining intelligence-led operations to degrade terrorist networks and restore peace and normalcy in the North-East.” – Capt. Mohammed Goni, Acting Military Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai.

“timely and credible information” – Capt. Mohammed Goni, describing the information the public was urged to provide to security agencies.

WHAT’S NEXT

Operation Hadin Kai said it would sustain intelligence-led counter-terrorism operations in the North-East. Further details on the impact of Monday’s strikes, including any additional casualty assessments, were not provided in the statement.

BOTTOM LINE

The military says the strikes killed 16 ISWAP fighters and injured eight others across three locations in the Lake Chad area. The reported operation is part of ongoing efforts to weaken armed groups operating in Nigeria’s North-East.

Source: NAN