Tinubu orders probe into killing of Katsina Islamic preacher

By Emmanuella Opara | October 27th 2026

KEY POINTS

President Bola Tinubu condemns the killing of Islamic preacher Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka and his friend, Adamu Abubakar.

The victims were killed in a drive-by shooting in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, on Monday evening.

Tinubu directs the police and other security agencies to track down and prosecute those responsible.

No arrests or further details about the shooting were disclosed in the statement.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to intensify efforts to identify and arrest those responsible for the killing of Islamic preacher Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka and his friend, Adamu Abubakar, in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The two men were reportedly killed in a drive-by shooting by gunmen on Monday evening.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President condemned the killings and described them as an attack on peace and the sanctity of human life.

Tinubu also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased, their followers and the government and people of Katsina State.

“The President, who was deeply saddened by the news of the killing, described the act as heinous and an assault on the values of peace and sanctity of human life,” the statement partly read.

The President directed the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to move swiftly and strengthen efforts already being undertaken by the Katsina State Police Command to apprehend the suspects.

“The President has directed the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to move swiftly, intensify efforts already underway by the Katsina State Police Command, and ensure the perpetrators are tracked down, apprehended, and brought to justice,” the statement added.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and asked for comfort for their families, followers and others mourning their deaths.

The statement did not disclose whether any suspects had been arrested or provide further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

THE ISSUES

The killing comes amid continuing security concerns in Katsina State and other parts of the North-West, where armed groups have carried out attacks, kidnappings and killings in communities.

The President’s directive places responsibility on the police and other security agencies to identify those behind the attack and bring them to justice. However, the statement provided no information on the identities of the gunmen, their possible motive or the progress of the investigation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The President, who was deeply saddened by the news of the killing, described the act as heinous and an assault on the values of peace and sanctity of human life,” Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said in the statement.

“The President has directed the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to move swiftly, intensify efforts already underway by the Katsina State Police Command, and ensure the perpetrators are tracked down, apprehended, and brought to justice,” the statement added.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Katsina State Police Command and other relevant security agencies are expected to continue efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for the killings.

The statement did not provide a timeline for the investigation or indicate whether arrests had been made.

BOTTOM LINE

Tinubu has condemned the killing of Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka and Adamu Abubakar in Katsina State and ordered security agencies to intensify the investigation. The identities of the attackers and the circumstances behind the shooting remain undisclosed.