Smile,Taxify Partner on 4G Internet Connectivity

Smile Communications Nigeria has entered into strategic partnership with Taxify to improve internet connectivity on trips and help drivers reduce operating costs.

The partnership, available to all registered drivers across Nigeria, offers them the opportunity to own a Smile device bundled with a data plan at an affordable rate. The service will also include free in-car superfast broadband internet access to improve rider’s experiences on the go.

“This partnership is very exciting for both organisations. It combines the innovative services that empower Smile customers stay in touch with loved ones and achieve more, with Taxify’sreliable and safe rides necessary for passengers to commute,” GM, Sales & Distribution of Smile Nigeria, Onamari Horsfall, said.

Country Manager at Taxify for Nigeria, Uche Okafor, said the strategic partnership with Smile is consistent with the firm’s mission to be the best way to move within the country.

“Better internet access equals a more reliable and rewarding service both on the driver end and the rider end and this partnership will be instrumental to help guarantee an overall better experience for everyone within the Taxify ecosystem,” Okafor said.

Acclaimed as the pioneer of 4G LTE technology in West Africa, Smile Nigeria has consistently provided value adding products and services. This partnership aligns with Smile’s global vision to be the telecommunications service provider of choice in its market while simultaneously enabling its customers achieve more. Its partner in this venture, Taxify, is the leading European ride-hailing platform, connecting millions of passengers and drivers around the world to make travel easier, quicker and more reliable.

Taxify’s efficient and tech-enabled business model benefits both drivers, who have to pay a smaller commission, as well as passengers who end up paying less for their ride. Founded by Markus Villig, and launched in 2013, Taxify is one of the fastest-growing ride-hailing platform in Europe and Africa with investors including Daimler, Didi Chuxing and Korelya Capital.

Taxify has more than 15 million users in over 25 countries and 60 cities globally.