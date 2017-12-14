SHIPPING & PORT SERVICES JOB | Admin Manager at Inland Containers Nigeria Limited

Inland Containers Nigeria Limited is a fully indigenous organization incorporated in February, 1980 to provide Port Services to the hinterland shipping communities in the country. The Company was born out of necessity and packaged as a veritable intervention facilitator to assist the rapid industrialization and development of the hinterland.

Job Title: Admin Manager

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Develops and implements approved Admin and Facilities Strategies, policies and procedures

Prepares and submits relevant reports on all activities of Admin and Facilities to the Managing Director

Liaises with the Finance and Accounts Department to maintain an inventory of all movable and fixed assets and ensuring these are properly valued, tagged for identification, accounted for and safe guarded

Develops fleet administration standards, vehicle operating policies, vehicle disposal policies and supervises the fleet management and maintenance activities to ensure that adequate transportation is provided for staff for daily operations

Reviews and updates processes and procedures for purchasing, storing and distributing consumables, stationery, utilities and physical assets

Advises Management based on demand analysis/forecast on office space capacity requirements, equipment and working tools and improvement solutions

Amongst others

Qualification

Minimum of first degree/HND in Business Administration/Social Sciences or related field is required.

Masters in Business Administration or related field is an advantage

Relevant professional certification in Administration e.g. Certified Administrative Professional is an advantage

Minimum of 10 years work experience in relevant field with at least 5 years in a senior management role.

Application Closing Date

15th December, 2017.

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to:recruitment@inlandcontainers.net