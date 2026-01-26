SERAP Drags Adelabu, NBET To Court Over Alleged ₦128bn Power Sector Funds

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) over their alleged failure to account for ₦128 billion reportedly missing or diverted from the power sector.

The suit, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, follows allegations contained in the latest annual report of the Auditor-General of the Federation, published on September 9, 2025.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/143/2026, SERAP is seeking an order of mandamus compelling the minister and NBET to account for the alleged missing funds from the Ministry of Power and NBET. The organisation is also asking the court to order the disclosure of detailed information on how the funds were spent, including dates of disbursement, identities of beneficiaries or contractors, as well as their registered business names and addresses.

SERAP further wants the court to compel the disclosure of the names, official designations and offices of public officers who authorised, approved or were otherwise involved in the release of the funds.

According to the organisation, widespread corruption in the power sector continues to undermine Nigeria’s electricity supply, contributing to recurring grid collapses. It noted that Nigerians last week experienced the first national grid collapse of 2026, plunging large parts of the country into darkness.

SERAP argued that Nigerians have continued to bear the consequences of what it described as “grand corruption” in the electricity sector, paying high tariffs despite unreliable power supply.

“There is a compelling public interest in ensuring transparency, accountability and justice in the management of public funds meant to provide regular and uninterrupted electricity,” the organisation stated.

It added that granting the reliefs sought would help address corruption in the power sector, curb the persistent breakdown of transmission infrastructure and improve access to electricity across the country.

SERAP also maintained that accountability for the alleged missing funds would serve as a deterrent against impunity and restore public confidence in the management of the sector.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare, Kehinde Oyewumi and Andrew Nwankwo, who argued that the Auditor-General’s findings point to serious violations of public trust, the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and Nigeria’s international anti-corruption obligations.