Wike Alleges Threats From APC Members In Rivers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has alleged that members of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State have become a threat to his safety, citing what he described as rising political hostility and intimidation.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, made the allegation on Monday while speaking with journalists, expressing concern over what he said was a deteriorating political climate in the state.

According to the minister, his political position and collaboration with the APC-led Federal Government have made him a target of harassment and coordinated attacks by some APC figures within Rivers.

“Let me state clearly: the APC has now become a threat to me in Rivers State. The level of intimidation and political hostility directed at me is alarming,” Wike said.

He accused certain party leaders in the state of plotting to undermine his political influence and provoke instability, warning that such actions, if unchecked, could escalate into violence.

Wike, who has remained a dominant and controversial political force in Rivers since the 2023 general elections, said he would not be intimidated and reaffirmed his commitment to his political convictions and duties as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

The minister also called on security agencies to remain vigilant, urging them to act decisively to prevent the state from sliding into political unrest.

Political analysts link Wike’s comments to ongoing power struggles and political realignments ahead of future electoral contests in Rivers State, where tensions among rival political blocs have continued to intensify.

As of press time, the Rivers State chapter of the APC had not responded to the allegations.