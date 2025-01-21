LAUTECH Students Protest Poor Learning Facilities, Demand Immediate Action

Students of the College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) have raised the alarm over inadequate facilities for practical learning, despite paying substantial fees. The aggrieved students, during a peaceful protest on Monday, expressed frustration at the lack of support for their academic activities.

The students revealed they each paid ₦50,000 for farm equipment and materials but were yet to see the resources put to use. A 400-level student lamented the state of their farm year programme:

“At this stage, we are supposed to be engaged in proper farming activities. But since November 2024, we’ve done little beyond clearing weeds for a week. Now that we’ve resumed, all we’re doing is planting vegetables.”

The protesters also criticised the demand for an additional ₦10,000 for Industrial Training (IT), claiming that the institution has failed to provide the necessary tools and facilities for hands-on learning. “There are no poultry farms, piggeries, or livestock facilities available, even though they exist on the Ogbomoso campus. These are crucial for our studies, yet they are lying fallow,” another student remarked.

Adding to their grievances, the students described the poor living and learning conditions at the Iseyin campus. “We lack basic amenities, including a hospital. Many students fainted during exams due to stress and inadequate healthcare,” a student revealed.

The financial burden of transportation and accommodation was another source of frustration, with students decrying the relocation to the Iseyin campus. “We protested the move, but no one listened. Now, we’re dealing with high costs and rushed lectures where lecturers attempt to cover seven chapters in a single day,” one protester noted.

The students accused the university administration of neglecting their academic welfare and failing to prioritise their practical farm year. “We’re paying fees but receiving no value in return. This is a waste of our time and money,” a student said.

The protesters issued an ultimatum, warning that they would resume demonstrations if their demands for improved facilities and learning conditions are not addressed by Friday.