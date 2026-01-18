Senegal Edge Morocco After VAR Chaos To Clinch Dramatic AFCON 2025 Title

Senegal were crowned champions of Africa on Sunday night after edging host nation Morocco 1–0 following extra time in an Africa Cup of Nations final defined by controversy, prolonged interruptions, and high drama in Rabat.

Played before a raucous home crowd at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, the 2025 AFCON final between the continent’s two highest-ranked teams delivered a gripping spectacle that stretched well beyond normal time, largely due to repeated VAR interventions and heated protests.

The opening exchanges were far more expansive than expected, considering both sides’ defensive solidity throughout the tournament. Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was called into action early, denying Pape Gueye’s close-range header, while Ismael Saibari fired wide at the other end as the hosts looked to assert themselves.

Senegal appeared sharper in the first half, carving out the clearest opportunity just before the interval when Iliman Ndiaye broke through on goal, only for Bounou to extend a leg and divert the low effort away from danger.

Morocco emerged with renewed urgency after the restart, creating a flurry of chances. Ayoub El Kaabi narrowly missed the target on two occasions, including a close-range effort that drifted inches wide after a precise delivery from Bilal El Khannouss. The hosts’ momentum was briefly halted by a lengthy stoppage following an injury to Neil El Aynaoui.

As the game edged toward its conclusion, tensions rose sharply. Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw reacted angrily when referee Jean-Jacques Ndala halted play moments before Idrissa Gueye headed the ball into the net, ruling the effort out for an earlier whistle.

The defining controversy arrived deep into stoppage time when a VAR review resulted in a penalty being awarded to Morocco for a foul involving El Hadji Malick Diouf and Brahim Diaz. The decision triggered furious protests from Senegal’s players, leading to a delay of more than 15 minutes, during which both teams briefly left the pitch before match officials restored order.

When play resumed, Diaz stepped up with a chance to secure the title for the hosts but failed to convert, attempting an audacious chipped penalty that was comfortably saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The miss ensured the final would be settled in extra time amid an already volatile atmosphere.

Just four minutes into the additional period, Senegal struck decisively. Breaking forward on the counter-attack, Pape Gueye powered past Achraf Hakimi before unleashing a stunning left-footed strike from distance that flew into the top corner, silencing the Rabat crowd.

Morocco threw everything forward in search of an equaliser. Nayef Aguerd came agonisingly close, heading against the crossbar, while Bounou produced a remarkable fingertip save to deny substitute Cherif Ndiaye from sealing the contest at the other end.

Despite relentless pressure and further late scares, Senegal held firm through the extended stoppages to secure a historic victory. The final whistle confirmed the Lions of Teranga as African champions for the second time in three tournaments, adding the 2025 crown to their 2021 triumph.

The result also etched Senegal’s name into AFCON history, making them the first team since 1982 to defeat a host nation in a tournament final. For Morocco, the defeat was a bitter end to an otherwise impressive campaign, extending their wait for a first continental title in five decades despite playing on home soil.