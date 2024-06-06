Senate Moves Bill To Prescribe Salaries And Allowances For Judicial Officers

On Wednesday, the Senate enacted a law aimed at regulating the compensation, benefits, and allowances of Nigerian judges. This came after the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters’ report was approved in plenary.

Sen. Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno), the committee chairman, presented the report and stated that all of the participants in the public hearing of the bill were in favor of its passage.

According to Monguno, the goals of the measure were essential to the current administration’s initiative to improve the justice system. He declared that the bill complied with both the Senate’s standing rules and the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s Constitution.

According to him, the proposed legislation is apt and timely, as the increase in remuneration of judicial office holders is long overdue, in light of the present economic realities and high inflation in the country. He said that the bill was quite innovative, as aside the increment in the basic salary, it also took cognisance of certain peculiarities of the administrative structure and operation of the judiciary.

“Generally, the bill, if passed will birth an appropriate and commensurate remuneration that will ensure judicial independence and integrity.

“No doubt, adequate remuneration will allow judicial officers to focus on their professional development without worrying about financial constraint.

“Hence, it will improve their professionalism and decision making skills, and fair compensation for judicial officers is crucial for maintaining public trust in judiciary’s impartiality and integrity.

“When Judges are adequately compensated, it demonstrates a commitment by society towards the important role they play in upholding justice,” Monguno said . He said that the increase in remuneration for judicial office holders was essential to attract and retain highly qualified and experienced professionals, who possessed the necessary skills, knowledge and integrity to serve on the bench.

“Certainly, the bill, if passed will give financial security to retired judicial officers, after years of dedication in the profession and allowing them to remain comfortable during their retirement,” the chairman said. He said that the increment under consideration, had been captured in the 2024 Appropriation Act.